One Direction's Liam Payne Completes 100-Day Rehab Stay After "Life-Changing Moment"

Liam Payne is reflecting on a new chapter in his life.
The One Direction alum recently opened up about his 100-day stay at a facility in Louisiana, sharing that he took time away from the public eye and is now nearly six months sober.
"I just needed to take a little bit of time out for myself actually because I kind of became somebody who I didn't really recognize anymore," Liam said in a video posted to YouTube July 8. "And I'm sure you guys didn't either."
The 29-year-old went on to express regret at his June 2022 interview with Logan Paul, in which he made comments about his former bandmates—including his "dislike" for Zayn Malik—that sparked controversy.
"I think for me, a lot of what I said just came from the wrong place," Liam continued. "I was so angry at what was going on around me that instead of taking a look inwards I decided to take it outwards."
He noted, "I just think I took it out on everybody else, which is just wrong really, and my own frustrations with my own career and where I kind of landed, so obviously I want to apologize for that."
Liam also revealed that despite what he said during the sit-down with Logan, his groupmates—which also include Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan—have been there for him.
"The rest of the boys have really stuck by me," he shared. "When I needed them most they kind of came to my rescue, even Zayn as well."
And though the interview was hard for him to "watch back," the "Strip That Down" singer credited the ordeal as a turning point for him.
"Looking back on it, the whole podcast was, let's say, a big ‘L' and not the Liam kind," he continued. "In fact, it's probably one of those life-changing moments that saved my life in a way."
Adding that he was "in bad shape up until that point," Liam also thanked his ex Cheryl Cole and their 6-year-old son Bear for giving him the "freedom to go and well."
"There is no point trying to be a dad," he explained, "when you have nothing to teach."
As for the future? Liam is looking forward to embarking on a new path amid his South American tour, which starts in September.
"I feel like I have a grip on life now and everything that was getting away from me," he added. "After I got back out, that process had worked for me, but there were still some little bits left that I kind of had to deal with myself."