One Direction's Liam Payne Completes 100-Day Rehab Stay After "Life-Changing Moment"

Watch : Liam Payne Says He Has "Many Reasons Why I Dislike" Zayn Malik

Liam Payne is reflecting on a new chapter in his life.

The One Direction alum recently opened up about his 100-day stay at a facility in Louisiana, sharing that he took time away from the public eye and is now nearly six months sober.

"I just needed to take a little bit of time out for myself actually because I kind of became somebody who I didn't really recognize anymore," Liam said in a video posted to YouTube July 8. "And I'm sure you guys didn't either."

The 29-year-old went on to express regret at his June 2022 interview with Logan Paul, in which he made comments about his former bandmates—including his "dislike" for Zayn Malik—that sparked controversy.

"I think for me, a lot of what I said just came from the wrong place," Liam continued. "I was so angry at what was going on around me that instead of taking a look inwards I decided to take it outwards."