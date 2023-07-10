Jamie Foxx Takes a Boat Ride in First Public Appearance Since Hospitalization

Watch : Jamie Foxx's Daughter Shares Big Update on His Health

Jamie Foxx's road to recovery appears to be nothing short of smooth sailing.

Nearly two months after his daughter Corinne Foxx shared the comedian was out of the hospital and recuperating, the 55-year-old was seen cruising on a boat on the Chicago River July 9, per video obtained by TMZ. As seen in the clip, the Ray actor greeted passerby on another boat after they cheered him on as he rode by.

Jamie's public appearance marks his first after he was hospitalized due to a medical emergency in April. At the time, Corinne—whose mom is Connie Kline—shared a message on his condition on her family's behalf.

"Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery," she wrote in an April 12 statement. "We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers."

One month later, Corinne updated fans on her father's progress, sharing the "Unpredictable" singer was home and recovering a few weeks after being discharged.