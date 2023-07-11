I'm a Shopping Editor, Here's What I'm Buying During Amazon Prime Day 2023

We independently selected these products and deals because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Amazon Prime Day 2023 has arrived. Shoppers have been looking forward to this two-day sale for months, especially me. I'm an E! Shopping Editor and I've been meticulously planning out my purchases for a while. There are some tried and true beauty products that I can't wait to restock at a discounted rate. I want to buy clothes that I already have in additional colors. And, of course, there are some home gadgets that I cannot wait to try.
If you're looking for some shopping recommendations, I have you covered. Here are the items I'm buying on Amazon Prime Day.
Prime Day Beauty Deals
Sell Out Risk: Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray Anti-Frizz Treatment, $19 (originally $28)
Mario Badescu Drying Lotion
This is a skincare staple, for sure. When a pimple arises, dip a cotton swab into this drying lotion and dab it on top of the blemish. This is my go-to remedy to dry out a pimple. This has a major impact, especially when I use it overnight.
I'm not the only one who relies on Mario Badescu to banish pimples. This product has 23,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Innisfree Pore Clearing Clay Mask 2X Super Volcanic Clusters Face Treatment
This has been one of my go-to face masks for years. It's great to clear up congested skin without irritating my face. I use it about once a week and I always make sure to never run out of it. It has also been recommended by Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley. It has 1,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A shopper said, "This mask is literally my holy grail, I use it twice a week and its amazing, is glides on slowly and you only have to keep it on for 10 minutes to see such a difference in your skin, it's literally so smooth after using it and I notice that my skin has gotten healthier and brighter since I have been using Innisfree Products."
Laneige Lip Glowy Balm
I'm a huge fan of the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask. I wear it all the time, even when I'm not sleeping. It's so incredibly hydrating, but I lost the applicator and I don't love dipping my hands into the container over and over again. That's why I love this version of the same product in packaging that's a squeezable tube. It's easy to use, it's much more hygenic, and it really keeps my lips nice and soft. I bring this with my everywhere that I go.
This lip balm comes six scents and it has 9,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Olaplex Hair Perfector No 3 Repairing Treatment
Just apply the treatment to damp hair, leave it on for ten minutes (or longer if you want), then rinse it out, and shampoo and condition as usual. You will see and feel a difference the first time you use it, but if you want major results, work it into your routine by using it 2-3 times per week. I'm not the only one who loves this hair treatment. It has 92,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Honest Beauty Extreme Length Mascara + Lash Primer
I fantasize about how amazing I would look with a 30-step beauty routine, but I just don't have the time to do that every single day. That's why I have so much appreciation for a two-in-one product. This product from Jessica Alba's Honest Beauty is a lash primer and a mascara in one. Put on the primer, wait about 30 seconds, then go in with your mascara and you'll see major difference in the appearance of your lashes. Mine look longer, voluminous, and separated.
This product has 11,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
AOA Studio Collection Makeup Sponge Set- 6 Sponges
Makeup sponges can get pretty pricey (for just one sponge) and who has the time to clean them every single day? Not me. That's why I'm so happy I found these. These are such a great bargain, plus they are much softer than any other makeup applicator I've ever used and they expand to a much bigger size. I used to buy a certain name brand sponge, but I'm never doing that again. I will never stop being these blending sponges.
They have 9,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch Original Acne Pimple Patches
Even if you are consistent with your skincare routine, a pimple will pop up here and there. We are always prepared for those moments by keeping the Mighty Patch on hand. These hydrocolloid acne patches are true miracle workers. Just put on one of these stickers before you go to bed and you'll wake up to improved skin. You can also use them during the day, but I always end up applying them as an overnight treatment. The medical-grade hydrocolloid absorbs impurities from blemishes, reducing the size of pimples, and preventing you from picking at them, according to the brand.
It has 90,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper sharing, "NEED THESE. Bury me with these please. My holy grail. Use them often for hormonal acne or white heads. Just perfection. Get rid of a pimple overnight and prevents them from worsening." They're a celebrity favorite for sure. Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent, The Bachelorette star Charity Lawson, Bling Empire's Kelly Mi Li, and Olivia Liang have recommended the Mighty Patch to E! shoppers.
Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray Anti-Frizz Treatment
I use this spray all year, but it really comes through in the clutch in the summer because it's heat activated. In my experience, the Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray waterproofs hair, gives shine, blocks humidity, and decreases frizz. However, you need to make sure you use it correctly. Yes, you can spray it in hair and let it air dry, but activating it with the heat from your hair dryer is key. Here's my routine:
- Wash and condition your hair. Let it air dry or towel dry until it's damp (do not put this in wet hair).
- Do not apply other styling products until after your hair is dry.
- Apply this liberally all over your hair and comb it through to make sure the product is evenly distributed.
- This spray is heat-activated. Use a a brush to create tension while blow drying. Or you can use a heated styling brush. The key is to create tension while your hair dries.
- Once your hair is dry, you can style your hair and use additional products.
This product has 40,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews
SKIN1004 Zombie Pack- Set of 8
The SKIN1004 Zombie Pack addresses eight skincare concerns with just one mask, according to the brand. SKIN1004 claims that it reduces lines and wrinkles, lifts skin, clears up acne, tightens enlarged pores, hydrates, improves skin texture by removing dead skin cells, brightens, and balance pH levels. As someone with a wide variety of skincare issues, I have been super happy with the results of using this mask. My most major concern is the visibility of pores and this mask makes a visible difference every time I use it.
Aside from the spectacular results, this mask is so fun to use. It comes with a brush and when I apply it, I look like a 108-year-old zombie for 15 minutes. After taking it off, my skin is refined, lifted, and clear. I don't love the smell, but I think the results are worth it, and so do the 7,100+ 5-star Amazon shoppers who left five-star reviews.
John Frieda Frizz Ease Secret Weapon Touch-Up Crème
The John Frieda Frizz Ease Secret Weapon Touch-Up Crème has been one of my favorite products since middle school. A little bit goes a long way. It tames flyaways, frizz, and it's great to seal in the ends of your hair.
This product has 6,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper sharing, "I have tried several other products for my hair, I like this one the best. It takes the frizzies away." Another advised, "If you have frizzy hair you need this. I have tried different products for my frizzy hair, some make your hard feel hard others make it look oily. This one leaves my hair feeling nice & takes away the frizzies. And it smells good!"
Tocess Big Hair Claw Clips- Set of 4
If it's just too hot out, don't worry about having sleek hair or bouncy curls. If you're in a rush with no time to style your hair, throw it up with one of these claw clips that are convenient and on-trend. There are 12 colors to choose from and these clips have 25,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Prime Day Fashion Deals
Sell Out Risk: Colorfulkoala Women's Buttery Soft High Waisted Yoga Pants, $16 (originally $23)
Amazon Essentials Women's Slim-Fit Tank, Pack of 2
These are the best tank tops, great to wear on their own in the warm months or as a layering piece throughout the year. They're high-quality and a can't-miss price point. I have many of these already, but I would like to get as many colors as possible. I will definitely be stocking up during Amazon Prime Day.
These tanks have 36,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Colorfulkoala Women's Buttery Soft High Waisted Yoga Pants Full-Length Leggings
High-quality activewear does not have to be expensive, but it's hard to know when you're getting a good deal or when you're just buying something cheap. I have bought, tested, and returned many leggings before I came to the realization that these are my favorite budget-friendly option.
There are so many colors to choose from, they don't slip down or ride up, they're never see-through, and they're supportive without constricting. These leggings have 32,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Selizo Padded Bralettes for Women
This is such a great deal for 6 bralettes. They're super comfortable and they have removable padding. These sets have 6,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Amazon Essentials Women's Studio Terry Fleece Romper
We all need a "one and done" outfit. No mixing and matching with other pieces. Just wearing a romper is so much easier. Get this one in every color. There are 16 to choose from, by the way. The Amazon Essentials Women's Studio Terry Fleece Romper has 2,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
17 Mile Gold Hoop Earrings Set
This is just such an incredible deal for 6 pairs of earrings. The bundle has 5,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Amoretu Women Summer Tunic Dress
This is the perfect summer dress. It comes in so many colors with short-sleeve, sleeveless, and 3/4 sleeve options to choose from. This style has 33,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Prime Day Cleaning and Home Deals
Sell Out Risk: Pulidiki Cleaning Gel for Car, $7 (originally $13)
Pulidiki Cleaning Gel for Car
This gel is a quick way to remove dirt and dust from your car, keyboard, drawers, remote control, and other tough-to-clean spaces. It has 36,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Connoisseurs Diamond Dazzle Stik
If you want your jewelry to sparkle like new, this cleaning pen is a must-have. It has 38,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews from shoppers who love how easy it is to use, praising it for removing years of dirt and grime.
This pen is quick and easy to use. Just twist and brush for your jewelry to sparkle like new.
Persil Laundry Detergent Liquid, Free and Sensitive, Unscented and Hypoallergenic for Sensitive Skin, 2X Concentrated, 110 Loads
I don't have the time to spot clean stains. As someone who loves self-tanner and makeup on top of being a messy eater, a good laundry detergent is an essential timesaver. This is my favorite detergent. It removes stains and it's unscented, so my skin doesn't get irritated. This detergent has 2,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
What is Amazon Prime Day?
Amazon Prime Day is a two-day sale for Amazon Prime subscribers. There are unbeatable deals across all product categories from electronics to home decor to clothes. New and existing Amazon Prime subscribers can take advantage of these sale prices. Plus, you get free Prime Shipping, with no minimum purchase required.
How do you become an Amazon Prime member?
Amazon Prime costs $14.99 a month, which gives shoppers fast and free delivery on Amazon Prime purchases in addition to other services, such as streaming movies and TV shows. If you're not currently a member, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial.
When is Amazon Prime Day 2023?
You can shop these deals from July 11, 2023 through July 12, 2023.
What will be on sale during Amazon Prime Day?
You can shop just about every product category during Amazon Prime Day 2023 with lots of deals on beauty, fashion, home, electronics, and Amazon devices.
If you're looking for more Amazon must-haves, you'll love this lightweight romper that comes in 27 colors.