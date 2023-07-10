Peter Thomas Roth Flash Deal: Get $133 Worth of Skincare for Just $43

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Unfortunately, we are all familiar with that gross feeling of beauty products just sitting on top of the skin. No one wants that greasy feeling. Before you throw away your moisturizers and serums, think about your exfoliation routine. If you can't even remember the last time you exfoliated, it's been too long. Why does that matter? You want to get that dead skin off via exfoliation so your moisturizers, serums, and skincare treatments will more effectively absorb.
The Peter Thomas Roth FIRMx Peeling Gel is an excellent product to prepare your skin for the optimal absorption of your favorite products. Plus, its formula has anti-aging, firming, brightening, and hydrating ingredients. It has a very gentle texture, which is great for sensitive skin. QVC shoppers can get a bundle with the Peter Thomas Roth FIRMx Peeling Gel and the Peter Thomas Roth FIRMx Collagen Moisturizer for just $43. If you bought those products separately, it would cost $133.
The Peter Thomas Roth FIRMx Collagen Moisturizer improves the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, according to the brand. It will leave your skin feeling hydrated and plump— never greasy.
Go ahead and pamper yourself. This 68% discount won't be here for long.
Peter Thomas Roth FIRMx Peeling Gel & CollagenMoisturizer Duo
Apply this gel to clean, dry skin. Gently massage it in circular motions. You can rinse it right away or leave it on for one to five minutes for extra exfoliation. The brand recommends using this exfoliation gel one to three times a week, but do what works best for your skin.
You can use this moisturizer at day and night. Apply it to cleansed, dry skin on the face and neck twice daily.
If you need more information before you shop, check out these reviews on the products in the set.
Peter Thomas Roth FIRMx Peeling Gel Reviews
A shopper said, "THE BEST PRODUCT EVER. This is an all-time favorite product of mine. I will continue to repurchase this product time and time again. It visibly rolls the dead skin off of my face. My pores and texture have gotten so much better since using this. It is a 10/10 must have product!!"
Another shared, "I love these types of exfoliating products, they are gentle but effective, I like the way the gel turns into a gentle exfoliator as you emulsify the product on your skin. My skin looked refreshed & not irritated after using."
Someone declared, "The Peter Thomas Roth peel and firm is fantastic. It was so need to watch it exfoliate and peel the dead skin cells off of my face. My face felt baby soft after I rinsed it. I was really shocked if you struggle with blackheads I highly recommend this product."
Peter Thomas Roth Collagen Moisturizer Reviews
A shopper raved, "A miracle!!! I have tried thousands of dollars worth of products for them to fail. I had given up and even when my order came I left it sit for weeks because I knew if it didn't work nothing would! I am 43 but had deep indents from facial drooping due to a stroke and hundreds of fine lines from my face swelling and going back to normal so much during chemo. I ordered the firmx moisturizer, the unwrinkle toner, and the firmx serum and in days I saw improvement and so did everyone else. I also ordered the firmx eye and face tightener but haven't used it yet. With aging so fast due to illness this has changed my life. I'm so glad that I ordered these products!!! Thank you Peter Thomas Roth!!!!"
A reviewer wrote, "I love the way this instantly transforms the way my skin looks and feels. The hydration is lasting."
"A little goes a long way. I use this daily after light exfoliating and now I'm addicted. My cheeks are plumper and my marionette lines are way less visible. I use four dime-size dabs for my entire face and neck and I rub in sweeping upwards. It absorbs quickly and leaves a little greasiness but that dries," a shopper shared.
