Peter Thomas Roth Flash Deal: Get $133 Worth of Skincare for Just $43

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Unfortunately, we are all familiar with that gross feeling of beauty products just sitting on top of the skin. No one wants that greasy feeling. Before you throw away your moisturizers and serums, think about your exfoliation routine. If you can't even remember the last time you exfoliated, it's been too long. Why does that matter? You want to get that dead skin off via exfoliation so your moisturizers, serums, and skincare treatments will more effectively absorb.

The Peter Thomas Roth FIRMx Peeling Gel is an excellent product to prepare your skin for the optimal absorption of your favorite products. Plus, its formula has anti-aging, firming, brightening, and hydrating ingredients. It has a very gentle texture, which is great for sensitive skin. QVC shoppers can get a bundle with the Peter Thomas Roth FIRMx Peeling Gel and the Peter Thomas Roth FIRMx Collagen Moisturizer for just $43. If you bought those products separately, it would cost $133.

The Peter Thomas Roth FIRMx Collagen Moisturizer improves the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, according to the brand. It will leave your skin feeling hydrated and plump— never greasy.

Go ahead and pamper yourself. This 68% discount won't be here for long.