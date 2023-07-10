Take 20% Off the Cult Favorite Outdoor Voices Exercise Dress in Honor of Its 5-Year Anniversary

Shoppers love this dress so much that they have bought it in multiple colors. Check out these reviews from shoppers who can't get enough of this cult favorite style.

Outdoor Voices The Exercise Dress Reviews

I love the exercise dress so much that I have had to purchase multiple. They are so comfortable and flattering! I wear them for everything from playing tennis and going to sports games to going to happy hours. Everyone should own one (like clearly all of my friends do)!!

This is my 8th exercise dress and I cannot get enough. This is my second black one. Love this staple. With tenny shoes. Slides. A Jean jacket or solo at the beach. My ultimate favorite piece of clothing I own.

Favorite dress ever. I bought two of these. One for my sister. One for me. We live in these. The exercise dress is my staple in my wardrobe. Adjustable straps. Easy access to pull up and down. And waterproof !!! Love them.

This is my favorite dress ever!!! I have 5 colors and keep wanting more. It's easy to dress up with a denim jacket but is also cute by itself and is sooo flattering. It's comfy and I've worn it to football/baseball games, music festivals, while doing errands or walking my dog, parties, dinners, etc. The TED is the most versatile piece of clothing I've ever owned!

I adore the exercise dress! I got my first one a couple years ago, and wore it pretty much every single day that first summer. I get really sweaty and always feel insecure about sweat showing, but this dress is so forgiving in the heat - I have never had sweat stains show across diff colors! It's incredibly comfortable for hot days. If I am having a tough body image day, I pick my dress - I always feel comfy and cute in it.

