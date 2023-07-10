Save 40% On Top-Rated Mascaras From Tarte, Lancôme, It Cosmetics, Urban Decay, Too Faced, and More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
A great mascara can be such a game-changer. Whether you go full glam with your makeup or if you opt for a more natural look, mascara is a great way to look wide awake and refreshed. You can go for dramatic, voluminous eyelashes or a more subtle lift with the right mascara. Once you find your-go to mascara, it is a comforting feeling to know that you have a fantastic beauty product that you can rely on.
If you're on the search for your must-have mascara, there's an unbelievable mascara sale at Ulta right now. You can save 40% on mascaras from Tarte Cosmetics, Lancôme, IT Cosmetics, Urban Decay, Too Faced, Clinique, and more popular brands. If you already have your go-to mascara, stock up before these deals disappear.
Best Mascara Deals: Tarte, Lancôme, IT Cosmetics, and More
Tarte Lights, Camera, Lashes 4-in-1 Mascara
This mascara is one of those products that E! Shopping Editors will never stop buying and it has 9,500+ 5-star Ulta reviews. If you want people to wonder if you're wearing false lashes, you need to try this out. It's basically a push-up bra for your eyelashes. If you want pumped up volume, add this to your routine.
With one swipe, my lashes look longer and have a defined curl. I have such watery eyes, yet this mascara is smudge-proof, and flake-free throughout a long day, even when I cry or yawn. Aside from this long-lasting formula, this mascara has a unique brush, which is actually two different brushes wound together. The shorter one amps up the volume, while the longer one helps me get that great curl. It's an unbeatable combination.
Lancôme Monsieur Big Volumizing Mascara
Say goodbye false lashes and eyelash extensions and hello to longer-looking lashes with the highly-coveted Lancôme Monsieur Big Volumizing Mascara, which has 5,500+ 5-star Ulta reviews.This volumizing and lengthening mascara is smudge-proof and it doesn't flake or clump throughout the day. This mascara is incredibly popular, with one Ulta customer sharing, "This mascara does flake off into my eyes or irritate them in anyway & the length and fullness is out of this world. I'm obsessed with this product and tell everyone they need this mascara!"
And in case you were wondering if the deal is worth it, just listen to this Ulta shopper, who wrote, "I bought 3 mascaras when they had their $15 sale and this is my favorite. It adds volume and length which is a win-win! it doesn't flake or smudge and stays put really well. I have medium length lashes that are medium fullness and this gives me outstanding coverage without clumping. I will continue to buy even though it's pricey. next time it goes on sale I will stock up!"
And, if you love the sound of that, but you prefer a waterproof formula, that's on sale for 40% off today too!
Tarte Maneater Mascara
Get massive volume, length, and curl with this mascara that conditions lashes to prevent flaking, clumping, and smudging. This special brush has 500+ bristles to separate and coat lashes with precision.
It has 4,000+ 5-star Ulta reviews and there's a waterproof version too.
IT Cosmetics Superhero Elastic Stretch Volumizing & Lengthening Mascara
The IT Cosmetics Superhero Elastic Stretch Volumizing Mascara is a complete game-changer. If you want super volume and stretch, this one does the trick with just one coat. However, you don't have to stop at just one coat. If you want to take your lashes to another level, this formula is easy to layer— with no clumping, fading or smudging.
This mascara has 5,500+ 5-star Ulta reviews, with one shopper sharing, "This is my favorite mascara ever. Ive tried almost every mascara out there because i love testing different products. And this is the one i always come back to. Ive repurchased it multiple times. The thing i love most about it is how perfect it is from the very first application. It gives volume and length. It isnt clumpy. Its not too wet or too dry. It doesn't flake off on me or transfer. And it holds a curl all day long."
Clinique High Impact Mascara
This is Clinique's best-selling mascara. Use this to add volume and definition to your lashes. It's available in black and brown.
This mascara has 2,700+ 5-star Ulta reviews, with one fan raving, "MIRACLE WORKER. Seriously the best! Whenever I want a dramatic lash I just slap this on and it works MIRACLES. I swear on my grave this mascara is the best."
Another shopper said, "I have been repurchasing this mascara for years, maybe since 2013, tried tons of other brands and still, this one is the best."
Too Faced Damn Girl! 24-Hour Mascara
If you want some volume, but you prefer a lightweight feel, you'll love the Too Faced Damn Girl! Mascara. It lifts and curls lashes to perfection. This high-intensity mascara lasts for 24 hours, according to the brand.
A fan of the mascara gushed, "This mascara is amazing it makes your lashes long and fluffy. I bought this to give it a try I've been shopping around for new one and I'm hooked on this one. Makes long fluffy lashes makes you look like your wearing false lashes...you must give it a try."
MAC Magic Extension 5mm Fibre Mascara
This mascara delivers the look of false lashes with over-the-top volume and exaggerated length. The formula is conditioning and the carbon-black color is intense. You won't believe your eyes and neither will anyone else. Prepare to get a ton of lash compliments.
One shopper raved, "The triangular shape mascara is the best invention! This triangular shape is the only one that truly make eyelashes huge! The best! Thank you MAC for introducing this new mascara! Please never stop it's production!" Another said, "I just moved to Maine and unfortunately had to have my eyelash extensions removed. I just tried it yesterday and it is AMAZING! My lashes were shortened due to the extensions and this really added volume."
Urban Decay Cosmetics Perversion Volumizing Mascara
The Urban Decay Perversion Volumizing Mascara has a creamy, hyper-pigmented formula that "thickens and lengthens to create a natural look," per the brand. If you want more drama, you can layer it on without clumping or flaking. You can get that lash lift look at a lower price with this customer-loved mascara.
It has 4,300+ 5-star Ulta reviews, with one shopper declaring, "Hands down, best mascara! After using so many mascaras, over so many years, I have finally found the perfect mascara. My lashes look so long and full. The brush does hold a ton of product, so I skim it along tube opening to remove some before application."
