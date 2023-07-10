Save 40% On Top-Rated Mascaras From Tarte, Lancôme, It Cosmetics, Urban Decay, Too Faced, and More

Say goodbye false lashes and eyelash extensions and hello to longer-looking lashes with the highly-coveted Lancôme Monsieur Big Volumizing Mascara, which has 5,500+ 5-star Ulta reviews.This volumizing and lengthening mascara is smudge-proof and it doesn't flake or clump throughout the day. This mascara is incredibly popular, with one Ulta customer sharing, "This mascara does flake off into my eyes or irritate them in anyway & the length and fullness is out of this world. I'm obsessed with this product and tell everyone they need this mascara!"

And in case you were wondering if the deal is worth it, just listen to this Ulta shopper, who wrote, "I bought 3 mascaras when they had their $15 sale and this is my favorite. It adds volume and length which is a win-win! it doesn't flake or smudge and stays put really well. I have medium length lashes that are medium fullness and this gives me outstanding coverage without clumping. I will continue to buy even though it's pricey. next time it goes on sale I will stock up!"

And, if you love the sound of that, but you prefer a waterproof formula, that's on sale for 40% off today too!