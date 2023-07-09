CoCo Lee's Husband Bruce Rockowitz Speaks Out After Her Death at 48

Content warning: This story discusses suicide.
The estranged husband of CoCo Lee joined their family in paying tribute to the late Disney star and singer.
The Hong-Kong born American performer, who voiced the title character and sang in the Mandarin-dubbed version of Mulan and also performed the Oscar-nominated song "A Love Before Time" for the soundtrack for Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, died by suicide at age 48 July 5.
Lee's husband of 11 years Bruce Rockowitz—a Canadian billionaire from whom she had been separated for more than a year, according to multiple reports—released an obituary following her death. It was signed by Lee's older sisters Carol and Nancy—who had previously announced her death on Facebook—and stepdaughters Rachel and Sarah.
The obituary, printed in Chinese and posted by multiple outlets, stated that Lee died July 5 "after a long struggle with depression" and "with all her family by her side."
The tribute continued, "Coco was a beautiful, warm and kind person, inside and out. She was an all-around singer-songwriter, a talented performer, and a woman who cared about the younger generation. A mentor, loving wife, beloved friend and dear family member. Her warmth and sincerity brought sunshine to everyone around her. She will be deeply missed by the many lives she touched. Her influence and light will go on forever."
In addition to depression, Lee also battled breast cancer prior to her death, according to the Hong Kong-based English-language newspaper The South China Morning Post, which quoted Lee's sister Nancy as saying that the singer had undergone surgery last year to remove a tumor.
Lee's friend and fellow musician Jae Chong wrote on Instagram, "I remember when she told me about her illness few months ago I sat in my car crying nonstop. She was suffering from so many different things including secretly battling cancer. She was a true fighter. She didn't want her fans and family to worry. I pray that she is in heaven where there is no more pain."
According to Lee's obituary, funeral details are set to be announced at a later date.