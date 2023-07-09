CoCo Lee's Husband Bruce Rockowitz Speaks Out After Her Death at 48

Watch : Disney Star Coco Lee Dead at 48 After Coma

Content warning: This story discusses suicide.

The estranged husband of CoCo Lee joined their family in paying tribute to the late Disney star and singer.

The Hong-Kong born American performer, who voiced the title character and sang in the Mandarin-dubbed version of Mulan and also performed the Oscar-nominated song "A Love Before Time" for the soundtrack for Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, died by suicide at age 48 July 5.

Lee's husband of 11 years Bruce Rockowitz—a Canadian billionaire from whom she had been separated for more than a year, according to multiple reports—released an obituary following her death. It was signed by Lee's older sisters Carol and Nancy—who had previously announced her death on Facebook—and stepdaughters Rachel and Sarah.

The obituary, printed in Chinese and posted by multiple outlets, stated that Lee died July 5 "after a long struggle with depression" and "with all her family by her side."

The tribute continued, "Coco was a beautiful, warm and kind person, inside and out. She was an all-around singer-songwriter, a talented performer, and a woman who cared about the younger generation. A mentor, loving wife, beloved friend and dear family member. Her warmth and sincerity brought sunshine to everyone around her. She will be deeply missed by the many lives she touched. Her influence and light will go on forever."