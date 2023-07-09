Penelope Disick Gets Sweet 11th Birthday Tributes From Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick & Travis Barker

Penelope Disick turned 11 July 8 and received heartwarming tributes for her birthday from parents Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick, as well as her stepfather Travis Barker.

Can you believe Penelope Disick is 11??

The daughter of Kourtney Kardashian and ex Scott Disick celebrated her birthday July 8 with her loved ones, many of whom shared heartwarming tributes on Instagram.

"It's my daughter's birthday and time is flying way too fast," Kourtney wrote on Threads. "So grateful for every second with her."

The Poosh founder, who is currently expecting her fourth child and first with husband Travis Barker, also shared a pic of a display of decorated donuts spelling out "Happy Birthday Penelope." On her Instagram Story, Kourtney posted family photos with Penelope and a video of the birthday girl blowing out candles on her cake.

On his Instagram, Scott shared a pic of balloons spelling out "Happy Birthday P" in a house, writing, "Go peep it's your birthday."

Kourtney's ex also posted on his Instagram Story a pic of himself in a kitchen, kissing Penelope on the head as she holds up a peace sign. He wrote, "I love my little [dumpling]."

Inside Penelope Disick's 10th Birthday Party

Scott also shared a pic of an inflatable water slide set up by a backyard pool as well as a video of Penelope riding a mechanical bull, writing, "Not so easy."

Meanwhile, Travis honored his stepdaughter on her birthday on his own Instagram Story with a pic of her resting her head on her mom's shoulder. The Blink-182 drummer wrote, "Happy birthday Penelope."

Other family members also shared tributes to Penelope. Kourtney's sister Kim Kardashian posted several throwback pics of herself and her daughter North West, 10, with the birthday girl.

"Happy Birthday Penelope," the SKIMS founder wrote on her Instagram Story. "My precious P. You are so special and sweet and silly and I just love you so much! I love our sleepovers and adventures and just being your auntie! You are the best friend North could ever have!"

Kim and Kourtney's mom Kris Jenner shared several family pics of Penelope on her Instagram. "Happy birthday to my beautiful granddaughter, Penelope!" she wrote. "You are such a bright, smart, talented, creative, kind, sweet, thoughtful, and amazing girl and I'm so so proud of you!!! You are the best granddaughter, daughter, cousin, sister, friend and niece. I love you so much my precious girl and I thank God for you every single day!!!"

The momager added, "I can't wait to watch you grow and to make more cherished memories together. I love you. Lovey xo @kourtneykardash @letthelordbewithyou"

See adorable family pics of Penelope over the years below:

Happy 11th Birthday P

Scott Disick shared this birthday tribute to his and Kourtney's daughter on her 11th birthday in July 2023.

Biker Chick

Scott celebrated Father's Day 2023 by spending quality time with Penelope, posting an image of his daughter riding a motorcross bike, "My girl," he captioned the pic. 

Chilling on the Lake

Kourtney shared pics of her and Penelope's fun day out on the lake on Instagram, captioned with a single pink heart emoji.

Pretty in Pink

The mother-daughter duo sported matching pink bathing suits during their family lake trip in August.

Miss P

"My little blessing above all," Scott wrote on Instagram June 5. "2 top it off she's wearing a t shirt I made for her. Love this girl."

Fun Night Out

Scott shared a pic from his fun night out with Mason, Penelope and family friends on May 24, captioned, "Got my crew with me."

All Grown Up

"My little girl is getting so big I can't take it," Scott captioned this sweet photo of him and Penelope.

Daddy's Girl

Scott shared another sweet photo with his daughter on May 24, this time giving her a loving kiss on the head.

 

Happy New Year

Kourtney shared a sweet pic of Reign and Penelope looking out on to the sunset to ring in the New Year on Jan. 1, 2022. 

TikTok Transformation

Penelope unveiled a bright red hairstyle just in time for 2022 on TikTok.

Happy Halloween

Penelope dressed up as Cher Horowitz from the 1995 film Clueless this Halloween, and the costume is so great, we can practically hear her saying, "Ugh, as if!"

Seeing Double

Scott shared a sweet pic of Penelope with her reflection in the background as she grabbed an Hermés blanket below deck. "Boat day with pinop," the father of three captioned on Sept. 12. 

Daddy's "Angel"

"My angel pie," Scott shared on Sept. 12 as P took the wheel.

Boat Girl

"Let's go pino," Scott captioned on Sept. 12 as Penelope helped steer the boat. 

Sound Asleep

Scott called his daughter "my little angel" while sharing this sweet snapshot of P peacefully sleeping.

Punk Princess

Penelope showed off her new punk aesthetic with dyed red hair on Aug. 26. Kourtney captioned the snapshot with a series of matching red emojis, ranging from hearts to peppers to watermelon. 

Dye-ing For a New 'Do

Kourtney shared an Instagram Story of Penelope getting her hair dyed red on Aug. 26, as fans made comparisons to The Little Mermaid.

Chef P

Scott Disick posted a photo of his daughter wearing some stylish shades while cooking with onions.

Giddy Up!

Penelope masters horseback riding on Aug. 3. "Yeah pinop," Scott captioned on Instagram Stories.

Father-Daughter Time

Scott cuddled up with daughter "P" in an orange Hermès blanket while on a yacht on July 25. 

Stars & Stripes

Keeping Up With the Kardashians mini star Penelope looked adorable in a striped swimsuit while on a boat. "Pinop," dad Scott captioned the cute pic on July 25. 

Flying High

Penelope looked right at home on a private jet with dad Scott. "Cool girl," he captioned a pic of her lounging in a green tee and pink sweatpants. 

Messy Hair, Don't Care

Penelope showed off her windswept hair while on a boat with dad Scott on July 18. 

Tag Team

Penelope, Reign and Mason played tag on the beach on July 18. 

Family Outing

Penelope posed next to a grinning Reign and family friends during lunch on July 18. 

Lunch Love

The daddy-daughter duo share some love during a "lunch date" in July 2021.

Daddy's Girl

Here's proof that Penelope is dad Scott's mirror image! Scott shared this sweet pic of birthday girl Penelope on her ninth birthday. "My life my love my everything," Scott captioned on July 8. "You have changed my life forever peep, I honestly can't express my love for thru trying on an iPhone but with that said, I love you so much!!!!!! And will never stop loving you each and every day for the rest of your life and will protect you till the day I die. HAPPY BIRTHDAY PENELOPE!"

Rocker Chick

"My birthday girl!" Kourtney gushed on Instagram. "My favorite girl in the entire world I am so happy and proud to be your mommy. I can not believe that you are 9. My life is sooooo much better because of you."

Proud Auntie

"just like that…. She's NINE," Khloe shared with a precious selfie on P's ninth birthday.

On the Go

"Driving miss poosh," Scott wrote in April 2021.

