Penelope Disick Gets Sweet 11th Birthday Tributes From Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick & Travis Barker

Watch : Penelope Disick Does Her Best Influencer Voice on TikTok

Can you believe Penelope Disick is 11??

The daughter of Kourtney Kardashian and ex Scott Disick celebrated her birthday July 8 with her loved ones, many of whom shared heartwarming tributes on Instagram.

"It's my daughter's birthday and time is flying way too fast," Kourtney wrote on Threads. "So grateful for every second with her."

The Poosh founder, who is currently expecting her fourth child and first with husband Travis Barker, also shared a pic of a display of decorated donuts spelling out "Happy Birthday Penelope." On her Instagram Story, Kourtney posted family photos with Penelope and a video of the birthday girl blowing out candles on her cake.

On his Instagram, Scott shared a pic of balloons spelling out "Happy Birthday P" in a house, writing, "Go peep it's your birthday."

Kourtney's ex also posted on his Instagram Story a pic of himself in a kitchen, kissing Penelope on the head as she holds up a peace sign. He wrote, "I love my little [dumpling]."