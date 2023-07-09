Penelope Disick Gets Sweet 11th Birthday Tributes From Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick & Travis Barker

Can you believe Penelope Disick is 11??
The daughter of Kourtney Kardashian and ex Scott Disick celebrated her birthday July 8 with her loved ones, many of whom shared heartwarming tributes on Instagram.
"It's my daughter's birthday and time is flying way too fast," Kourtney wrote on Threads. "So grateful for every second with her."
The Poosh founder, who is currently expecting her fourth child and first with husband Travis Barker, also shared a pic of a display of decorated donuts spelling out "Happy Birthday Penelope." On her Instagram Story, Kourtney posted family photos with Penelope and a video of the birthday girl blowing out candles on her cake.
On his Instagram, Scott shared a pic of balloons spelling out "Happy Birthday P" in a house, writing, "Go peep it's your birthday."
Kourtney's ex also posted on his Instagram Story a pic of himself in a kitchen, kissing Penelope on the head as she holds up a peace sign. He wrote, "I love my little [dumpling]."
Scott also shared a pic of an inflatable water slide set up by a backyard pool as well as a video of Penelope riding a mechanical bull, writing, "Not so easy."
Meanwhile, Travis honored his stepdaughter on her birthday on his own Instagram Story with a pic of her resting her head on her mom's shoulder. The Blink-182 drummer wrote, "Happy birthday Penelope."
Other family members also shared tributes to Penelope. Kourtney's sister Kim Kardashian posted several throwback pics of herself and her daughter North West, 10, with the birthday girl.
"Happy Birthday Penelope," the SKIMS founder wrote on her Instagram Story. "My precious P. You are so special and sweet and silly and I just love you so much! I love our sleepovers and adventures and just being your auntie! You are the best friend North could ever have!"
Kim and Kourtney's mom Kris Jenner shared several family pics of Penelope on her Instagram. "Happy birthday to my beautiful granddaughter, Penelope!" she wrote. "You are such a bright, smart, talented, creative, kind, sweet, thoughtful, and amazing girl and I'm so so proud of you!!! You are the best granddaughter, daughter, cousin, sister, friend and niece. I love you so much my precious girl and I thank God for you every single day!!!"
The momager added, "I can't wait to watch you grow and to make more cherished memories together. I love you. Lovey xo @kourtneykardash @letthelordbewithyou"
See adorable family pics of Penelope over the years below: