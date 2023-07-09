Flash Deal: Save 66% on an HP Laptop and Get 1 Year of Microsoft Office and Wireless Mouse for Free

Don't miss this major discount on a HP 17" Touch Laptop bundle.

By Marenah Dobin Jul 09, 2023 3:52 PMTags
When you have a temperamental computer it can be incredibly frustrating throughout your day of work or school. If it's time for a new device, but that purchase is just not in your budget right now, today is your lucky day. There is a major deal that you need to check out.

You can save 66% on the HP 17" Laptop with a free wireless mouse and one year of Microsoft Office 365 when you shop at QVC. If you want a more personalized purchase, choose your favorite color. This HP bundle is available in four colors: lavender, rose gold, silver, and midnight blue.

Don't wait to shop. These prices won't be here forever.

HP Laptop 66% Off Deal

HP 17-Inch Laptop Intel 4GB RAM 128GB SSD with HP Wireless Mouse & MS365

This HP Intel bundle is available in four colors: lavender, rose gold, silver, and midnight blue. You get:

  • HP 17" Laptop
  • Wireless mouse
  • Microsoft Office 365 for 1-year
  • Power Adapter
$1,311
$440
QVC

