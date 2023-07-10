Feel Cool This Summer in a Lightweight Romper That’s Chic and Comfy With 1,700+ 5-Star Amazon Reviews

The brand featured in this article are partners of Amazon's Creator Connections program, which means E! may make an increased commission on your purchase if you buy something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
If you love to look put together, but you don't have the time or patience to style an outfit, it's a smart call to have some rompers and jumpsuits in your wardrobe. Putting an outfit together doesn't get any easier than just wearing one piece of clothing, right? A romper is the perfect "throw on and go" look. Have a few cute rompers on standby and you will save yourself some time getting dressed.
The Dokotoo Sleeveless Romper has super-flatting ruffles in the right places. You will look and feel like your best self when you wear it. It even looks like a two-piece set, which is always a chic move. It comes in 27 colors ranging from bright to neutral. This is a customer-loved style with 1,700+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Feel fashionable without the fuss when you have this romper in your outfit rotation.
Dokotoo Sleeveless Romper
This adorable romper has a zipper in the back. It's available in 27 colors with sizes ranging from XS to XXL.
Amazon shoppers love the look and fit of this romper. Check out some of the rave reviews.
Dokotoo Sleeveless Romper Reviews
A shopper urged, "Just buy it! Super cute and flattering! Well made. Washes well. I'm buying a second one on a diff color. Easy option to look put together. Can dress up or down."
Another said, "This jumper is absolutely adorable. The material is so nice and soft and flowy. Great for date night or just rolling around looking cute!
I wore mine with a fresh pair of Jordans but you can rock it with heels or sandals. Love it!!!!"
Someone shared, "True to size and looks great on, no matter your age!"
A reviewer raved, "I love the flow of this outfit. Looks more like a dress, with benefit of shorts. The material is lightweight, but not sheer enough to see through. The sleeveless gives enough room for bra or camisole. The outfit is the perfect length and will definitely be able to be worn with casual or dressier shoes. I think flattering for any size."
"I've never purchased clothing on Amazon. My first purchase was a hit. I bought my regular size and it fit perfectly. The material felt fine. The layers in the front is perfect if you're shy and want to hide a pooch," a shopper wrote.
