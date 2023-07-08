Jonah Hill's Ex Sarah Brady Accuses Actor of Emotional Abuse

Watch : Jonah Hill Welcomes Baby With Girlfriend Olivia Millar

Jonah Hill's ex-girlfriend Sarah Brady alleges the star abused her emotionally during their relationship.

On July 6, the Californian surfer, 26, shared on Instagram a professional photo of herself wearing a white, plunging crop top and matching mini skirt while standing in front of some cacti, writing, "Reviving a pic I took down by request of a misogynist narcissist."

Brady, who dated Hill between 2021 and 2022, wrote on her Instagram Story July 7, "Someone being an emotionally abusive partner doesn't mean they're a terrible person (often stems from their own trauma) and at the same time it doesn't mean it's ok."

Brady shared on her Instagram Story several screenshots from past alleged online conversations with the You People actor, 39, including one in which he allegedly asked her to remove photos of herself surfing in a swimsuit from her Instagram, which she did. He allegedly told her via text December 2021 that he is "not comfortable" with her posting such pics, or with a number of other things.