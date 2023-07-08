Chad Michael Murray's Wife Sarah Roemer Is Pregnant With Baby No. 3

Watch : Chad Michael Murray Ranks His Most ICONIC Characters

Chad Michael Murray is entering the minivan phase of his life—because he's about to become a dad for the third time.

The One Tree Hill alum's wife, Sarah Roemer, is pregnant with the couple's third baby. Murray, 41, announced the news on his Instagram page July 7, sharing a photo of his partner sporting a large baby bump.

"Baby #3 loading…" he wrote, adding a red heart emoji. "Anyone know any new gadgets for babies? It's been a bit since we had one."

Murray added, "Ps- forgive the quality of the photo- alas I'm still on IPhone 8 becoz I love the button and won't trade it away. Sometimes I see ppl staring at my phone with button envy and I get it."

The Riverdale actor also shared the photo of his wife on his Instagram Story, writing, "3rd little one on the way...Gonna need a bigger car. Minivan time."