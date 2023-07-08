Chad Michael Murray's Wife Sarah Roemer Is Pregnant With Baby No. 3

Chad Michael Murray is entering the minivan phase of his life—because he's about to become a dad for the third time.
The One Tree Hill alum's wife, Sarah Roemer, is pregnant with the couple's third baby. Murray, 41, announced the news on his Instagram page July 7, sharing a photo of his partner sporting a large baby bump.
"Baby #3 loading…" he wrote, adding a red heart emoji. "Anyone know any new gadgets for babies? It's been a bit since we had one."
Murray added, "Ps- forgive the quality of the photo- alas I'm still on IPhone 8 becoz I love the button and won't trade it away. Sometimes I see ppl staring at my phone with button envy and I get it."
The Riverdale actor also shared the photo of his wife on his Instagram Story, writing, "3rd little one on the way...Gonna need a bigger car. Minivan time."
Murray and Roemer, 38, met while filming the Crackle original TV series Chosen, which streamed between 2013 and 2014. In January 2015, Murray confirmed to E! News that the two had gotten married.
The couple are parents to a son, 8, and daughter, 6, whose names have not been made public.
Roemer shared a video of Murray with their kids in an airport on Father's Day last month following a family trip to Thailand. "Happy Fathers Day Sweet Sweet Daya!" she wrote. You're our favorite snuggly superhero! We love you more than you will ever know. @chadmichaelmurray #wolfpack #bestdadever #wewillfollowyou."
In May, on Mother's Day, Murray paid tribute to Roemer on his Instagram.
"My forever dream woman," he wrote. "Happy Mother's Day to this woman who carry's this family pack on her shoulders:) You're our rock mama. We travel the world together and It wouldn't be possible without you. Homeschooling, pop quizzes, meals and every other mama task you can imagine:)"
The actor—who was raised by his father after his mom left when he was 10, per Seventeen—added, "I never celebrated Mother's Day growing up because I didn't have a Mother- but watching the selflessness and sacrifices you make, without ever flinching, blow me away and truly show me why Mothers are like no other. And somehow you do all of it and still look this dang good:) I love you Sarah.