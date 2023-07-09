This Kimono Has 4,900+ 5-Star Amazon Reviews, Comes in 25 Colors, and You Can Wear It With Everything

The brand featured in this article are partners of Amazon's Creator Connections program, which means E! may make an increased commission on your purchase if you buy something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
My closet is very full, but I wouldn't say that I can wear every item all the time at a moment's notice. Truthfully, I have clothes in different sizes to accommodate my weight fluctuations. Just because something isn't the best fit today, I'm not getting rid of it so easily. With that in mind, I also made it a point to purchase some clothes that I can wear no matter what. I'm talking about clothes without zippers and buttons that I can put on with ease no matter what. These are wardrobe staples I can always rely on.
This Amazon kimono is one of those styles. It's only available in one size and it's open silhouette makes it incredibly easy to wear. It is a great bathing suit cover-up. Or you can rock it over a tank top and jean shorts. It's very flattering, comfortable, and boho chic.
Dokotoo Print Kimono is an Amazon favorite with 4,900+ five-star reviews and there are 25 prints to choose from.
Dokotoo Print Kimono
This "one size fits most" kimono is available in 25 colors and prints.
Shoppers can't get enough of this kimono. Check out some of the five-star reviews.
Dokotoo Print Kimono Reviews
A shopper said, "Love this kimono cover up! It is very light and flowy which is just perfect for the hot summer! Really cute with denim shorts!"
Another wrote, "My favorite. I will definitely buy more of these!! Worth the money and it makes ANY outfit look good!!"
Someone shared, "I received lots of compliments on this. I bought it for a beach cover but ended up wearing it around town as I loved the bright color. It tied up well. Would buy again."
A reviewer said, "The color is great. This is the second one I have ordered. They are great to wear with jeans or capris."
"If you're looking for a swim suit cover up, this is perfect. In fact, it's the third one I've purchased--one for each of my daughters and now, one for me. My daughters have the indigo blue with white stripe. They also wear the kimono when they go out and about," a shopper wrote.
