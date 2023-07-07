YouTubers Shane Dawson and Ryland Adams Expecting Twins Via Surrogate

Watch : Shane Dawson Says He's "So Grateful" After Being "Cancelled"

Shane Dawson is subscribing to fatherhood.

The YouTube star and his husband Ryland Adams are expecting twins via surrogate, they announced on July 7.

In a vlog titled "WE'RE PREGNANT," the couple documented their trip to Washington to meet with their surrogate for an ultrasound appointment. There, as seen in the 17-minute video, they received news that their surrogate is pregnant with fraternal twins.

"That was such a surreal experience," Ryland, 32, gushed as he held up a sonogram, adding that being able to hear the twins' heartbeats was "what got me."

And while Shane, 34, noted that it's still early in the pregnancy, he said the doctor thought the twins "looked healthy, their heartbeats were strong, the measurements were good."

"With our surrogate's history," the content creator continued, "everything looks really good."

Shane—born Shane Yaw—and Ryland also revealed what they plan on naming their twins, including a title card in the video that read: "Jet Adams Yaw. Max Adams Yaw. Due 1/4/24."