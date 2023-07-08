The Best Ulta Sale of the Summer Is Finally Here: Save 50% On Living Proof, Lancôme, Stila, Redken & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
When was the last time you did something for you? No, work tasks, chores, and errands don't count. You deserve some pampering with the skincare, bath, makeup, or hair products that you love the most. There's just something so rejuvenating about lounging around with a sheet mask on. Trying on a new lipstick shade for the first time can be such a rush if you find the perfect hue. And, of course, a great hair day is the ultimate confidence booster.
If you want to indulge in some new products without breaking the bank, Ulta's biggest sale of the summer is here with so many different deals that you do not want to pass up.
The Best Ulta Deals Right Now
- 45% Off Jumbo Size Hair Products: Living Proof, Redken, Bumble and Bumble, Briogeo, It's A 10, and More
- 30% Off Skincare Products: Dermalogica, Sunday Riley, Belif, Osea, First Aid Beauty, and More
- 30% Off Lancôme Foundation
- 30% Off Hair Curling Tools: Hot Tools, CHI, BaBylissPro, Bio Ionic, Bed Head, Conair, and More
- 30% Off Urban Decay Eyeshadow Palettes
- 30% Off Smashbox Cream Eyeshadows
- 50% Off Stila Stay All Day Matte Lip Color
- 30% Off Hairsprays: Living Proof, Not Your Mother's, Redken, L'Oreal, and More
- 30% Off Hair Removal Products: Truly, Sugardoh, Completely Bare, and More
- 30% Off Juvia's Place Lashes and Glue
- Buy 1 Get 1 50% Off Curl Care Products: Pattern, Ouidad, Mielle, and More
- Buy 1 Get 1 40% Off Skincare and Suncare: CeraVe, Banila Co, Neutrogena, Avene, and More
- Buy 1 Get 1 50% Off Beauty Tools: Real Technique and Eco Tools
Lancôme Teint Idole Ultra Wear Care and Glow Foundation
There's a fine line between glowy skin and greasy skin. If you want a natural-looking, lit-from-within glow, you will adore the Lancôme Teint Idôle Ultra Wear Care and Glow Foundation. Its hydrating formula has buildable, medium coverage and it has a 24-hour staying power, according to the brand.
Smashbox Always On Cream Eyeshadow
Applying a powder eyeshadow can get messy. That's why you need to try the Smashbox Always On Cream Eyeshadow. Its formula is infused with primer and it lasts for 24 hours without smudging, caking, creasing, or settling, per the brand. It's mistake-proof, even for the makeup novices.
Stila Stay All Day Matte Lip Color
If you want a long-lasting lip color, but you're over drying, liquid formulas, this velvety soft matte lipstick is just what you need. Just apply one stroke of this long-wearing lipstick and you will have lasting color that actually feels comfortable on your pout. Ulta has seven shades to choose from.
Mielle Rosemary Mint Scalp & Hair Strengthening Oil
Encourage stronger, healthier hair growth with the Mielle Rosemary Mint Scalp & Hair Strengthening Oil, which is a TikTok favorite.
This is one of the buy 1, get 1 for 50% off deals.
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Water Gel Moisturizer
If you're looking for a moisturizer that feels refreshing, try a gel moisturizer. If you really want to elevate the experience, you can keep this product in the fridge. It's lightweight, oil-free, and absorbs quickly. The Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Water Gel Moisturizer is lightweight, oil-free, and you're going to love it. It has 62,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews and 3,700+ 5-star Ulta reviews.
A shopper raved, "I have incredibly oily skin, which gets worse on hot or humid days. The first day I used this moisturizer was the first day I came home with a face as matte and luminous as when I left in the morning. It immediately sinks into your skin without leaving a greasy feel."
This is one of Ulta's buy 1, get 1 for 40% off deals.
The Best to Use Overnight: Skyn Iceland Dissolving Microneedle Eye Patches With Hyaluronic Acid and Peptides
These are not cheap, especially since the price tag is just for one pair. I understand why you might be hesitant about buying them (because I was). These are not for everyday use. This are an intensive moisturizing treatment that you can use once a week (or even every other week). You will feel the teeny, tiny little microneedles when you put these on before bed. These are not the most "comfortable," I'm not gonna lie to you, but if you want major results, put them on right before you go to sleep. The effects are truly worth it.
When you wake up, you will be truly wowed by the transformation. When you take these off, you'll see that the little microneedles have dissolved into your skin, which is oddly satisfying. Your skin will feel soft, shine bright, and you can say goodbye to that "crepe-like" feeling. If you want to maximize your "beauty sleep" use these once a week.
