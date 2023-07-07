Hailee Steinfeld and Buffalo Bills Quarterback Josh Allen Turn Up the Heat While Kissing in Mexico

Watch : Hailee Steinfeld Denies Throwing Shade at Ex Niall Horan

Hailee Steinfeld appears right on the edge of making things official with Josh Allen.

The Edge of Seventeen star was spotted getting cozy with the Buffalo Bills player in Mexico, where they seem to have celebrated their Fourth of July holiday. In photos published by TMZ, the two cuddled in an outdoor pool at a resort before sharing a steamy kiss.

For their day by the pool, Hailee, 26, donned a red bikini, while Josh, 27, wore checkered swim trunks.

The duo first sparked romance rumors in late May, when they were seen dining out together at New York City's ABC Kitchen. Neither has publicly spoken out about their relationship status, though Josh was asked directly about the dating speculation earlier this month.

While appearing on the July 4 episode of the Bussin with the Boys podcast, one of the show hosts brought up rumors that Josh is "dating an actress."

And Josh's answer? Though he smiled at the question, he kept it coy and simply stated, "No comment."