Hailee Steinfeld and Buffalo Bills Quarterback Josh Allen Turn Up the Heat While Kissing in Mexico

Hailee Steinfeld appears right on the edge of making things official with Josh Allen.
The Edge of Seventeen star was spotted getting cozy with the Buffalo Bills player in Mexico, where they seem to have celebrated their Fourth of July holiday. In photos published by TMZ, the two cuddled in an outdoor pool at a resort before sharing a steamy kiss.
For their day by the pool, Hailee, 26, donned a red bikini, while Josh, 27, wore checkered swim trunks.
The duo first sparked romance rumors in late May, when they were seen dining out together at New York City's ABC Kitchen. Neither has publicly spoken out about their relationship status, though Josh was asked directly about the dating speculation earlier this month.
While appearing on the July 4 episode of the Bussin with the Boys podcast, one of the show hosts brought up rumors that Josh is "dating an actress."
And Josh's answer? Though he smiled at the question, he kept it coy and simply stated, "No comment."
Josh has also remained mum on his suspected split from longtime girlfriend and pilates instructor Brittany Williams, who has seemingly deleted all photos of the athlete from her Instagram account.
For Hailee's part, the Hawkeye actress is notoriously private about her love life. She was linked to former One Direction member Niall Horan in 2018 after they were seen spending time together. The romance was short lived, however, as the pair broke up by the end of that year.
"Hailee and Niall were going strong over the summer but split a few months ago and have been trying to keep it low-key," a source close to Hailee told E! News at the time. "Hailee realized she had a lot on her plate and her work schedule was insanely busy."
Calling it "'young love,'" the insider added, "They really tried to make it work."