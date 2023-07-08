This $41 Dress Is a Wardrobe Essential You Can Wear During Every Season of the Year

The brand featured in this article are partners of Amazon's Creator Connections program, which means E! may make an increased commission on your purchase if you buy something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
When someone tells me "you have too many clothes in your closet" or "you packed too many outfits for this trip," I am quick to explain that I have different items for every possible occasion. Is that efficient? Not always, if I'm being honest. That's why I make sure to balance out my wardrobe with versatile pieces that I can style for many types of events during every season of the year.
This floral boho-style dress is a true staple. Wear it in the summer with some sandals for a casual outing or dress it up with some heels. Throw on a sweater and some boots when the temperatures drop. You have tons of options with this style. Plus, it comes in 19 prints. Add one or two (or five) of these to your closet and you'll have year-round outfit options. The Prettygarden Floral Boho Dress is a customer-loved favorite with 1,000+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Prettygarden Women's Floral Boho Dress
This versatile dress is made from breathable, lightweight fabric. You can adjust the fit at the waist thanks to its adjustable drawstring. There are 19 prints to choose from, with sizes ranging from small to XXL.
If you need more info before shopping, check out these five-star reviews.
Prettygarden Women's Floral Boho Dress Reviews
A shopper raved, "It's so cute!!! Actual dress is exactly like shown in the photo. It's so comfy and great quality too!"
Another gushed, "Absolutely love this dress. Very flattering and fits very nicely! Can't wait to wear this out, going to order other colors in this!"
Someone explained, "Perfect summer dress to just throw on when you want to look nice. Can also be worn with a sweater to transition to fall."
A reviewer shared, "I am a VERY hesitant Amazon clothing shopper as I am picky about quality and fit. This dress is sooo good! I ordered two colors intending to pick one, but I am keeping them both. They're that good!"
"I love this dress. It is very comfortable and more flattering than I anticipated. I typically only wear dresses on Sunday to go to church and change as soon as I get home, but this is a dress I find myself leaving on all day and occasionally pulling it out on other days as well," a shopper wrote.
