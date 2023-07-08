This $41 Dress Is a Wardrobe Essential You Can Wear During Every Season of the Year

The brand featured in this article are partners of Amazon's Creator Connections program, which means E! may make an increased commission on your purchase if you buy something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

When someone tells me "you have too many clothes in your closet" or "you packed too many outfits for this trip," I am quick to explain that I have different items for every possible occasion. Is that efficient? Not always, if I'm being honest. That's why I make sure to balance out my wardrobe with versatile pieces that I can style for many types of events during every season of the year.

This floral boho-style dress is a true staple. Wear it in the summer with some sandals for a casual outing or dress it up with some heels. Throw on a sweater and some boots when the temperatures drop. You have tons of options with this style. Plus, it comes in 19 prints. Add one or two (or five) of these to your closet and you'll have year-round outfit options. The Prettygarden Floral Boho Dress is a customer-loved favorite with 1,000+ five-star Amazon reviews.