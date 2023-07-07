Victor Wembanyama's Security Guard Will Not Face Charges After Britney Spears Incident

Watch : Britney Spears Breaks Her Silence on Alleged Battery

The investigation into Britney Spears' alleged battery incident has come to a close.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department will not be filing charges against Victor Wembanyama's security guard after a physical confrontation with the pop star on July 5, authorities confirmed to E! News July 7.

Britney previously shared that she was allegedly assaulted by the security guard at a Las Vegas hotel lobby after she tried to approach Victor and "congratulate him on his success."

"It was really loud, so I tapped him on the shoulder to get his attention," the 41-year-old wrote on Instagram Stories July 6. "His security then back handed me in the face without looking back, in front of a crowd. Nearly knocking me down and causing my glasses off my face."

Though she described the incident as "super embarrassing to share with the world," Britney said she wanted to speak out to "urge people in the public eye set an example and treat all people with respect."