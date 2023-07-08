Wayfair’s 60% Off Back-to-School Sale: Best Deals on College Living Essentials from Bedding to Storage

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Like it or not, back-to-school season is right around the corner. I know, it sucks to think about right in the middle of summer vacation. However, if you're heading to college in the fall—whether it be your first time or going back for another year—now is the best time to start shopping for your living space.
There are a ton of sales this time of year for college students, just like Wayfair's huge 60% off Back-to-College sale. They've got everything you need when it comes to college living for both the dorms or off-campus apartments. You can score big on mattresses and mattress accessories like sheet sets or memory foam toppers. They've got sales on storage items so you can make the most of your small space. If you're moving into an unfurnished apartment this year, you have to shop Wayfair's sales on furniture for essentials like a bed frame or desk and kitchenware to make sure you're eating well.
Start shopping now to take advantage of all these discounts instead of waiting until the last couple weeks before you have to go back to school and everything has either been picked through or the prices have been jacked up.
We've picked out 25 of the best deals Wayfair's back-to-college sale has to offer.
Wayfair Basics 1800 Series Microfiber Sheet Set
Let's start off with picks from Wayfair's "Bedding Basics." Whether you're moving into a dorm or an off-campus apartment, you'll need a sheet set. This $18 set comes with a fitted sheet, flat sheet, and two pillow cases. You can get an extra 15% off if you buy two or more select sheet sets.
Keep in mind that most college dorms provide a Twin XL mattress, so make sure you're buying your bedding basics in the right size.
Berinda Comforter
Get yourself a good comforter because those dorm heaters are never guaranteed to work well in the winter months. This comforter is available in 16 colors, and it's on sale for 80% off.
Messancy 14'' Bed Frame
If you're moving into an unfurnished apartment, the first thing that should be on your list has to be a bed frame. Save yourself money, space, and time by getting a simple metal bed frame like this one that's easy to assemble and pretty affordable.
Anlowo 8-inch Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress
And with a bed frame, you're obviously going to need a decent mattress. This mattress has cooling gel memory foam and a medium firmness.
Wayfair Sleep Waterproof Fitted Mattress Protector
Mattress protectors are an absolute MUST if you are staying in a dorm with a mattress provided by your school. You can never know for sure how much those things get cleaned, so make sure to protect yourself and your mattress.
Newburg Polyester 3
Those dorm mattresses can be seriously hard and uncomfortable, so get a mattress topper like this one so you can be as comfy as possible.
Shredded Memory Foam Luxury Support Bamboo Pillow
For the best sleep, you need good pillows. These memory foam pillows have cooling technology to keep you comfy through the night with a breathable, removal cover that's also machine washable.
Djellona Desk
Again, if you're moving into an apartment, you can't forget the essentials. A desk is one of them. You don't need a super fancy desk with all kinds of cabinets and expensive wood, so this Djellona Desk is a great option. It only requires four simple steps to assemble, and you can choose from four sizes to fit your room's dimensions.
Crewe Metal USB Desk Lamp
Good lighting at your study spot is going to make you so much more productive. This desk lamp has "built-in outlets and USB ports" so you can easily connect your devices.
Big Joe Hug Bean Bag Chair for Teens & Adults
A bean bag chair isn't a need per se, but it's definitely nice if you have one in your dorm or apartment for when your friends come over to hang out.
Wayfair Basics Under-the-Bed Storage Bag
College living often requires you to be very smart with your storage space because of how small those rooms can be. This storage bag is great because it maximizes that space under your bed so you can store things like extra clothes or blankets.
You can also get 30% off when you purchase 3 storage items.
Wayfair Basics Pop Up Hamper
Do not forget a hamper! You need a basket to keep all your dirty clothes in, and something that's easy to carry to the laundry room. This hamper is easy to store and has a drawstring closure. Trust me, those standard plastic laundry baskets aren't going to do you any good.
3 Gallons Plastic Motion Sensor Waste Basket
This little wastebasket is perfect to keep by your desk or bedside to make sure your room stays clean and tidy.
12 Pair Overdoor Shoe Organizer
Keeping on the theme of space saving, this shoe organizer will do a lot of that. If you are bringing a ton of shoes, you can keep them stored and organized at the back of your closet or room door without taking up much space.
Cubeicals Fabric Bin
If you want a little bit more room to organize your things, these fabric bins are just what you need. You can use them to store anything from textbooks to first aid supplies. They come in 19 different colors and a pack of two is 50% off.
Bilst Striped Shower Curtain
These are needs for those in college who no longer have to deal with the communal bathrooms in the dorm whether you've got your own or sharing with roommates.
First and foremost, you need a shower curtain. This one is 46% off and you can choose the size to fit your bathroom exactly.
Chenault Bath Rug with Non-Slip Backing
When you get out of the shower, a bath rug will keep your bathroom dry and clean and you from slipping. This mat is made with special microfiber fabric for extra absorption and has a non-slip backing for extra safety.
Alexis Ultra Soft Quick Drying 6-Piece Bath Towel Set
A lot of people tend to forget towels when they move to college, in the dorms or an apartment. Let this be your sign to put this towel set on your packing list. You get two towels of three different sizes.
Eisenman Hanging Stainless Steel Shower Caddy
This shower caddy is another space saver you should consider purchasing. You can place it directly onto your shower head for additional storage and easy access.
Herrod Performance Off White/Light Gray Rug
If you're going to be spending a lot of time in your room, why not get a nice rug to make your space look nice. Wayfair has a lot of great options on sale with all kinds of prints and sizes like this light gray geometric print rug.
Trigon Magnetic Wall Mounted Magnetic Board
It's always fun to add some decor to your room, so you should get this magnetic board to hang up pictures of your family and friends. The metal board comes with some magnets and pushpins for "a modern twist on the classic cork board bulletin board."
Ten Strawberry Street Wazee Matte Stoneware Dinnerware Set
Don't forget to stock your kitchen with dinnerware! This set is over half off and has exactly what you need in a simple sleek look. You get eight plates, eight bowls, and four mugs which is the perfect amount for a standard college apartment. And even if you're living in the dorms and don't have a kitchen, it's always nice to have a couple plates or cups around.
Farberware Dishwasher Safe Aluminum Nonstick Cookware Set
You'll also need a cookware set if you're planning on actually using that kitchen to make your meals. This 50% off set has so much to offer. You get two saucepans, two frying pans, one pot, a baking sheet, and a bunch of kitchen utensils. Best of all, they are non-stick and dishwasher safe.
Hamilton Beach Personal Blender with 2 Jars and Travel Lids White
College life is all about being on the go. This Hamilton Beach single-serving blender makes breakfast easy with the travel cup that lets you take your drink with you to class.
Keurig K-Mini Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker
If you're a coffee drinker, you need the Keurig K-Mini coffee maker because it's the perfect compact size to fit in a dorm or small kitchen, and it's on sale!
Speaking of going back to school, check out this list of book-lover-themed gifts for that are going to come in handy for all the reading you'll have on your plate.