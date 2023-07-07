Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Call Off Divorce 2 Months After Filing

Watch : Kim Zolciak Teases Possible Reality TV Return Amid Divorce

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann are giving their marriage another chance.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum filed papers July 7 to dismiss their divorce case, according to Georgia court documents obtained by E! News. Meanwhile, the former NFL star's attorney, Marlys A. Bergstrom, told E! News that "the parties are dismissing their divorce action and attempting a reconciliation."

The news comes days after the former Don't Be Tardy star, 45, and the athlete, 37, were photographed walking to church together with their four younger kids—Kroy Biermann Jr., 12, Kash Biermann, 10, and 9-year-old twins Kaia Biermann and Kane Biermann.

The pair both filed for divorce May 8, stating that their 11-year marriage is "irretrievably broken." In her petition, Kim sought primary physical and joint legal custody of their minor children. However, in his filing, Kroy asked for sole physical and legal custody of the kids.