How Jill Duggar Is Parenting Her Own Way Apart From Her Famous Family

Jill Duggar Dillard to Release Memoir Detailing "Painful" Reality TV Journey

Jill Duggar has said that she didn't want TV cameras in the delivery room when she gave birth to her first child in 2015.

But a compromise was reached: She and husband Derick Dillard agreed to record some video on their own, so that TLC's Counting On could still feature the milestone when the 19 Kids and Counting spin-off debuted later that year.

"They still got the footage," Jill noted ruefully in the recent Amazon Prime docuseries Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets.

Counting On lasted until 2021, but she left the series in 2017, done with living—as she has described it—under her father Jim Bob Duggar's managerial thumb despite having a growing household of her own.

"Our control to choose what jobs we were allowed to accept and even where we were allowed to live was taken away from us," Jill told People in 2020, around the time she and Derick started to speak out about the circumstances that prompted their estrangement from most of Jill's sprawling family.