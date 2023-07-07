Dominic Fike and Hunter Schafer Break Up

Dominic Fike and Hunter Schafer are no longer feeling the euphoria.
The "Mona Lisa" singer recently got candid about his past relationships and struggles with codependency, suggesting he is currently single.
During Dominic's July 5 interview with Apple Music, the Euphoria actor agreed with host Zane Lowe's description of how love can sometimes wrongfully be construed as needing someone. "That has actually bled into my romantic relationships, that kind of dynamic," he explained. "And it is often the cause of the end of my relationship."
As the 27-year-old later added, "I'm just done being in relationships right now."
His conversation with Apple Music comes just one day before a profile in the Los Angeles Times stated that he and Hunter had split, with his newly released sophomore album Sunburn featuring music about their relationship.
E! News has reached out to Hunter's reps for comment but has yet to hear back.
Though he didn't share any more information about a breakup, Dominic did give an inside look at what their relationship was like as well as his own struggles with codependency.
"I could make music around her, which was crazy," he shared. "I was looking through songs the other day and found one that I made with her. I was like, ‘Man, that was so cool.' But the fact of me saying that—of being uncomfortable being alone—that's a bad thing. So I decided to just be alone for a while."
And while he confesses that when it comes to dating, "casual sex is easier," the singer insists he's a relationship person.
"You shouldn't f--k anyone that you wouldn't want to be with," Dominic noted. "I went through a period when I didn't feel that way, and I overdid it. But now I'm trying to be abstinent, which is really nice."
Dominic, who joined Euphoria in season two, and Hunter first sparked dating rumors in early 2022. Fuel was only added to the romance fire when the two were seen holding hands while exiting West Hollywood hot spots The Nice Guy and Craig's in January.
They made their relationship Instagram official in February of that year when Dominic posted a photo to his Story of the two kissing, on which he wrote "happy birthday happy birthday."
And fans of the series were naturally feeling euphoric over the news. "Am I screaming??? ‘YES,'" one user tweeted. "Dominic fike & hunter schafer deserve all the love in this world." Another added, "DOMINIC FIKE AND HUNTER SCHAFER BEST THING TO HAPPEN TO 2022."
For their part, Hunter and Dominic kept their relationship mostly private. In fact, the last time Hunter spoke publicly about their romance was this past February.
"I think we are able to be a safety net for one another," the 24-year-old told Elle. "I feel like I've been learning a lot about the effort it takes to upkeep it. Because it does, you know, especially in our world. But, to me, it's deeply worth it.'