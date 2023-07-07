Dominic Fike and Hunter Schafer Break Up

Watch : 9 Things to Know About "Euphoria" Star Dominic Fike

Dominic Fike and Hunter Schafer are no longer feeling the euphoria.

The "Mona Lisa" singer recently got candid about his past relationships and struggles with codependency, suggesting he is currently single.

During Dominic's July 5 interview with Apple Music, the Euphoria actor agreed with host Zane Lowe's description of how love can sometimes wrongfully be construed as needing someone. "That has actually bled into my romantic relationships, that kind of dynamic," he explained. "And it is often the cause of the end of my relationship."

As the 27-year-old later added, "I'm just done being in relationships right now."

His conversation with Apple Music comes just one day before a profile in the Los Angeles Times stated that he and Hunter had split, with his newly released sophomore album Sunburn featuring music about their relationship.

E! News has reached out to Hunter's reps for comment but has yet to hear back.