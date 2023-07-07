RHONJ: Find Out If Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga Were Both Asked Back for Season 14

Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga's family ties might be severed, but their reality TV future looks bright.
Nearly one month after fans watched the long-feuding sisters-in-law end their relationship during The Real Housewives of New Jersey's explosive season 13 reunion, E! News has learned the Bravo stars will likely share the screen again.
A source tells E! News that the entire RHONJ cast—which also includes Margaret Josephs, Dolores Catania, Jennifer Aydin, Rachel Fuda and Danielle Cabral, as well as "friends" Jackie Goldschneider and Jennifer Fessler—have been given offers to return for season 14, though no official contracts have been signed yet.
If Teresa and Melissa accept, Teresa might have to backtrack on her vow to never speak to Melissa and brother Joe Gorga ever again.
Teresa's decade-long fight with Melissa and Joe went from bad to worse last season over Teresa and husband Luis "Louie" Ruelas roles in the spreading of a cheating rumor about Melissa. The betrayal caused Melissa and Joe to skip out on attending Teresa and Louie's August 2022 wedding.
And when Teresa, Melissa and Joe rehashed their drama during the shocking reunion, it was clear there was no hope of repairing their extremely damages relationship.
"You know what the best thing to do is?" Joe proposed to his sister during the third and final reunion episode on June 13. "Forget about me, I will forget about you. That's it. Do your thing, leave me alone, leave everybody alone, live your f--king lives."
Despite the family members vowing to go their separate ways permanently after the reunion, Andy Cohen revealed he's still hoping they can at least remain costars.
"I thought there was something very refreshing about them this season co-existing to the point of everyone realizing how much they hated each other," the Watch What Happens Live host exclusively told E! News last month of their future on the show. "But they were around each other, so I think they can co-exist."
Keep reading for a complete timeline of Teresa and Melissa's bitter season 13 feud.
