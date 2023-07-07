RHONJ: Find Out If Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga Were Both Asked Back for Season 14

Watch : Teresa Giudice & Melissa Gorga: Inside RHONJ's Heated Family Feud

Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga's family ties might be severed, but their reality TV future looks bright.

Nearly one month after fans watched the long-feuding sisters-in-law end their relationship during The Real Housewives of New Jersey's explosive season 13 reunion, E! News has learned the Bravo stars will likely share the screen again.

A source tells E! News that the entire RHONJ cast—which also includes Margaret Josephs, Dolores Catania, Jennifer Aydin, Rachel Fuda and Danielle Cabral, as well as "friends" Jackie Goldschneider and Jennifer Fessler—have been given offers to return for season 14, though no official contracts have been signed yet.

If Teresa and Melissa accept, Teresa might have to backtrack on her vow to never speak to Melissa and brother Joe Gorga ever again.

Teresa's decade-long fight with Melissa and Joe went from bad to worse last season over Teresa and husband Luis "Louie" Ruelas roles in the spreading of a cheating rumor about Melissa. The betrayal caused Melissa and Joe to skip out on attending Teresa and Louie's August 2022 wedding.