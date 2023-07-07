Kylie Jenner’s Recent Photos of Son Aire Are So Adorable They’ll Blow You Away

Kylie Jenner recently shared new photos of her and ex Travis Scott's kids Aire and Stormi Webster bonding.

Watch: Kylie Jenner Shares Never-Before-Seen Photos of Stormi & Aire

The cuteness level is sky-high. 

Kylie Jenner recently gave a glimpse into what she's been up to, sharing bunch of snaps on Instagram, including some sweet pics of her and ex Travis Scott's kids Aire, 17 months, and Stormi, 5. The makeup mogul captioned her July 6 post, "life recently." 

In one photo, Aire can be seen with his back to the camera, looking ever so stylish in a red plaid, quilted jacket and cargo pants. In another Stormi and Aire can be seen walking together outside with their backs to the camera as the kindergartener holds a soccer ball under her arm. 

Kylie also included other snapshots into her life, including a pic of her dogs, an image of a beautifully set table, a couple of solo shots and a poolside pic. 

The adorable photos come only a few weeks after it was confirmed that Aire's first name has been legally changed to his current moniker, per court documents obtained by E! News June 26.

The Kardashian Kids' Cutest Moments

Though the toddler was originally named Wolf Jacques Webster—as the "Sicko Mode" rapper's real name is Jacques Webster—Kylie shared shortly after his birth in February 2022 that she and Travis had had a change of heart when it came to what they were calling their baby boy.

"FYI our sons name isn't Wolf anymore," the Life of Kylie alum wrote in an Instagram Story post that March. "We just really didn't feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere."

And as it turns out, it took the pair—who have since split—quite some time to officially land on a new name

"Travis actually still changes his name a few times," Kylie shared during a September 2022 episode of The Kardashians. "He'll come back and be like, 'I really like this name.' And then for the day he'll call him that. And I'm like, 'We can't do this again.'"

And what is the significance behind their little one's name? A source told E! News in January that "Aire" translates to "lion of God" in Hebrew. 

To see all of Aire's sweetest moments, keep reading.

Looking Stylish

Kylie shared this snap of Aire looking ever so fashionable to her Instagram in July 2023. 

Mealtime With Mom

In June 2023, Kylie shared an adorable video of Aire trying to drink out of a green bottle without using his hands.

Siblings

Kylie shared this pic of Stormi Webster feeding her baby brother on Mother's Day 2023.

TikTok Star

Aire makes a cameo in his mom's TikTok makeup tutorial in April 2023.

Party Time

Kylie appears with Aire at the third birthday party of family friend Natalie Halcro's daughter Dove in March 2023.

"First Ice Cream"

Kylie shared a video of her son tasting his "first ice cream," a Dole Whip, at Disneyland in February 2023.

Fluffy Friend

On Valentine's Day 2023, Kylie shared a photo of her baby boy with his gift.

Sibling Love

Aire and Stormi play with toys.

Tucked In

The baby boy looked adorable in his car seat.

Giggles

Kylie and her son share a laugh.

Swing, Swing

The mother-son duo hit the park together.

Snuggles

Kylie showed off her son's adorable cheeks in a February 2023 Instagram Story video.

Mommy-and-Me

The two made silly faces for the camera.

Light as Air

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul danced around with her baby boy to Stephen Sanchez's "Until I Found You."

Meet Aire

On Jan. 21, 2023, Kylie revealed on Instagram that the new name of her and Travis' son is Aire, pronounced "air." She also shared the first photos of the child's face.

Oh, Hey

Aire, age 11 months at the time, checks things out.

Meal Time!

Baby Aire sits down for a meal.

Twinning

Kylie shared this adorable photo of her kids' Nike-clad feet in October 2022 on her Instagram Stories, illustrating the size difference between Stormi and her baby brother.

Mini-Me

Big sister Stormi wore matching shoes with her little brother in October 2022.

Poolside Playdate

In October 2022, Kylie shared a poolside photo with her son upon her return from Paris Fashion Week. She captioned the sweet mommy-and-me picture, "home."

Happy Father's Day

Kylie shared this family pic on Father's Day 2022, writing to Travis, "Happy father's day daddyyyyy we love you."

Happy Easter

In April 2022, Kylie shared this photo of Travis Scott holding their son at her mom Kris Jenner's Easter celebration.

Met Gala Ready

In early May 2022, Kylie posted a video of herself and her family flying to and getting ready for the 2022 Met Gala. The footage included a quick peek at her and Travis' son. "Look at my son's cute shoes!" she exclaimed. "He can't even walk in them."

Happy Mother's Day

In mid-May 2022, on Mother's Day, Kylie posted a video documenting moments from her pregnancy with her son. It included footage of a 3-D sonogram from an MFM's office and a shot of herself holding her baby's hand.

Jump Jump

In late May 2022, Kylie shared this pic of her baby boy in a Fisher-Price Jumperoo, appearing next to Stormi. The Kylie Cosmetics founder wrote, "I made these little feet."

Sister & Brother

Kylie shared this photo of her son with his big sister Stormi Webster on the day he was born—Feb. 2, 2022 (one day after Stormi's 4th birthday)

