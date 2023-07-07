See the First Photos of Tom Sandoval Filming Vanderpump Rules After Cheating Scandal

Tom Sandoval is back SUR-ving it up for the cameras.
On July 6, the Bravo star was spotted filming Vanderpump Rules for the first time since shooting on season 11 started several weeks ago.
The TomTom co-owner was all smiles as he dropped off a flower arrangement to Lisa Vanderpump at her now-closed West Hollywood restaurant Pump. Tom, dressed in jeans, a light blue sweater and sunglasses, was photographed arriving with the gift before Lisa left the former hot-spot as cameras rolled on the two.
Noticeably absent from Tom's look? His now-infamous white nail polish, which the reality star has ditched since last season.
Tom's day of filming comes amid some exciting news for his ex Ariana Madix, who broke up with the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras frontman after his affair with costar Raquel Leviss came to light in March. Ariana announced July 7 that's she's officially joining season 32 of Dancing With the Stars this year.
Ariana shared the news in a video posted by Good Morning America alongside DWTS judge Derek Hough, who made a subtle joke about VPR's season 10 Scandoval controversy by saying, "That's right, say 'goodbye' to the drama and 'hello' to the dance floor," before the two shouted in unison, "Let's dance!"
Since filming for last season ended earlier this year, Ariana has moved on with her new boyfriend, fitness coach Daniel Wai, in addition to working on finalizing her and Katie Maloney's new West Hollywood sandwich shop Something About Her before it opens. As for Tom, he continued his band's U.S. tour amid backlash from his affair.
And while Ariana has been spotted filming with Katie, Lisa, Lala Kent and Scheana Shay in recent weeks, it's still unclear if Raquel will be filming season 11. The former beauty queen entered a voluntary inpatient behavioral health and trauma facility in April after taping the explosive season 10 reunion.
Keep reading to see everything the cast has been up to since cameras stopped rolling last season.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)