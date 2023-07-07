See the First Photos of Tom Sandoval Filming Vanderpump Rules After Cheating Scandal

Watch : Tom Sandoval Defends T-Shirt Sex Comment Aimed at Ex Ariana Madix

Tom Sandoval is back SUR-ving it up for the cameras.

On July 6, the Bravo star was spotted filming Vanderpump Rules for the first time since shooting on season 11 started several weeks ago.

The TomTom co-owner was all smiles as he dropped off a flower arrangement to Lisa Vanderpump at her now-closed West Hollywood restaurant Pump. Tom, dressed in jeans, a light blue sweater and sunglasses, was photographed arriving with the gift before Lisa left the former hot-spot as cameras rolled on the two.

Noticeably absent from Tom's look? His now-infamous white nail polish, which the reality star has ditched since last season.

Tom's day of filming comes amid some exciting news for his ex Ariana Madix, who broke up with the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras frontman after his affair with costar Raquel Leviss came to light in March. Ariana announced July 7 that's she's officially joining season 32 of Dancing With the Stars this year.