Pump Up the Music Because Ariana Madix Is Officially Joining Dancing With the Stars

Watch : Ariana Madix Gets Honest About Watching VPR Finale & Reunion Tension

This announcement deserves 10s all around.

Ariana Madix is officially putting on her dancing shoes as she's set to compete on season 32 of Dancing with the Stars. The Vanderpump Rules star made the announcement alongside one of the show's judges—and former dance pro—Derek Hough.

"This season on Dancing with the Stars we are going absolutely mad," the dancer said in a video shared on Good Morning America July 7. "Mad, for Madix."

Ariana then joined Derek on camera, adding, "That's right, I'm Vanderpump Rules' Ariana Madix and I will be joining the cast of Dancing with the Stars this season."

And because where Ariana goes, mention of Scandoval usually follows, Derek made a subtle nod to VPR season 10's dramatic end with the quip, "That's right, say 'goodbye' to the drama and 'hello' to the dance floor." The two then shout in unison, "Let's dance," before giving viewers a taste of what's to come in the upcoming season as they dance offscreen.

Ariana had previously expressed interest in joining the competition show—which will air this fall on ABC and Disney+—earlier this year when rumors started circulating that she might take a spin on the dance floor.