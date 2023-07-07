Pump Up the Music Because Ariana Madix Is Officially Joining Dancing With the Stars

This announcement deserves 10s all around.
Ariana Madix is officially putting on her dancing shoes as she's set to compete on season 32 of Dancing with the Stars. The Vanderpump Rules star made the announcement alongside one of the show's judges—and former dance pro—Derek Hough.
"This season on Dancing with the Stars we are going absolutely mad," the dancer said in a video shared on Good Morning America July 7. "Mad, for Madix."
Ariana then joined Derek on camera, adding, "That's right, I'm Vanderpump Rules' Ariana Madix and I will be joining the cast of Dancing with the Stars this season."
And because where Ariana goes, mention of Scandoval usually follows, Derek made a subtle nod to VPR season 10's dramatic end with the quip, "That's right, say 'goodbye' to the drama and 'hello' to the dance floor." The two then shout in unison, "Let's dance," before giving viewers a taste of what's to come in the upcoming season as they dance offscreen.
Ariana had previously expressed interest in joining the competition show—which will air this fall on ABC and Disney+—earlier this year when rumors started circulating that she might take a spin on the dance floor.
"I don't know anything yet," she said in response to the rumblings on Watch What Happens Live on May 18. "Would be really cool, though!"
This exciting announcement comes only four months after the Vanderpump Rules world was rocked by the news that Ariana's boyfriend of almost ten years, Tom Sandoval, had been having an affair with her fellow cast mate and best friend, Raquel Leviss.
In the wake of the scandal, the Bravo cameras were rolling, giving viewers a front row seat to every emotional moment as Ariana and the rest of the cast processed the news of the months-long affair. And the three-part reunion for season 10 also had some of the most dramatic and heated scenes the show has ever seen, including Ariana confronting Raquel for the first time and the 28-year-old admitting that she and Tom lied about the timeline of their affair.
And perhaps most shocking to viewers, was an apparent dig Tom made about having sex with Ariana. When Ariana said she and Tom had sex after he and Raquel had begun their affair, Tom mumbled, "Yeah, she kept her T-shirt on. It was really hot."
The comment was understandably met with an uproar in the moment from the cast at the reunion, and by viewers at home. Host Andy Cohen even warned viewers about the moment hours before the reunion aired, saying Tom would make a comment that "is going to upset every woman in America."
Tom has since clarified that the comment was never meant as a dig at Ariana's physical appearance. "I've never body-shamed Ariana—ever," he said
For a full look back at Ariana and Tom's relationship, from the early days to every moment of their shocking breakup, keep reading.