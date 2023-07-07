Ashley Benson Is Engaged to Oil Heir Brandon Davis: See Her Ring

Watch : Most UNIQUE Celebrity Engagement Rings: J.Lo & More!

Ashley Benson isn't telling any pretty little lies—she's engaged to Brandon Davis.

The Pretty Little Liars star recently revealed that the oil heir popped the question. Taking to Instagram Stories July 7, Ashley reshared a post Brandon had uploaded in which he called her the "love of my life" and gave followers a look at her massive, oval-cut diamond ring. And the actress couldn't help by gush about him too.

"My best frienddddd," Ashley wrote. "I love you."

The couple's friends were thrilled for them, too.

"Our babies are getting married!!!!!!" her pal Theresa Picciallo wrote in an Instagram Stories post reshared by Ashley. "@ashleybenson & @brandondavis1111, we love you both unconditionally, endlessly, forever and always. Congratulations to our best friends!!!"

Ashley and Brandon were first photographed together in January, when they sat courtside at a Los Angeles Lakers game. In February, a source confirmed to E! News that the Spring Breakers star and the grandson of late oil tycoon Marvin Davis "have been dating for a few months and are really into each other."