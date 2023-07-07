Get $75 Worth of Smudge-Proof Tarte Cosmetics Eye Makeup for Just $22

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
We all want voluminous, full eyelashes, right? If you tried countless mascaras, eyelash extensions, and eyelash strips, but you still didn't achieve that look you've wanted for so long, there's a product you need to try. The Tarte Lights, Camera, Lashes Mascara is basically a push-up bra for your eyelashes. With just one brush stroke, you will get instant volume and long, separated lashes.
Stock up on the Tarte Lights, Camera, Lashes Mascara and get two Tartelette Shadow Sticks for only $22 at QVC. If you bought all of these products separately, it would cost $75. The Tartelette Shadow Sticks are perfect to pair with the mascara because you can use them as an eyeshadow and an eyeliner. These formulas are next-level because they are smudge-proof, transfer-proof, and long-lasting.
If you want easy-to-apply eye makeup that lasts all day long, you need to check out this 71% discount before it sells out.
Tarte Lights, Camera, Lashes Mascara with tartelette Shadow Sticks
This set has the Tarte Lights, Camera, Lashes Mascara in black and two Tartelette Shadow Sticks in bronze and amethyst shades. You can use the shadow stick as an eyeliner, and eyeshadow, or both.
Need more info before you shop? These reviews will convince you to check out the set.
Tarte Lights, Camera, Lashes Mascara with Tartelette Shadow Sticks Reviews
A shopper declared, "Best mascara ever! Tarte makes amazing products and the mascara and shadows are no exception. I've been wearing them for years and this price is a steal. They absolutely do not compare to cheap drugstore brands. Happy to find these on QVC at an amazing price."
Another gushed, "Wow!!! This was my first Tarte purchase, but it's not going to be my last! Best mascara I've ever tried! Lasts through my hot yoga classes! I'm incredibly impressed. I love the shadow sticks too. Perfect for running errands with my kids when I don't want to spend the time to get all made up, but I want a little something on my eyes to look fresh. I honestly haven't gone without black eyeliner in years, but I love the look of these shadow sticks with the mascara so much I've been going black-liner-free! I'm coming back to Q for more!"
Someone raved, "Great products! Good price for set. Eyeshadow goes on smooth and doesn't pull at your eyelids. Mascara is not too thick and goes on evenly. Would highly recommend!"
"I love the shadow sticks. They last, don't crease or smudge at all. Mascara is a one coat and go," a shopper wrote.
A reviewer shared, "Love this set! I got this last year and really love the two shadows and the mascara. The colors are good shades for my coloring. The mascara is absolutely one of my top favorite mascaras. Great price too!"
If you want more Tarte deals, don't miss this chance to get $112 worth of Tarte Cosmetics products for only $20.