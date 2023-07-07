Candace Cameron Bure Responds After Miss Benny Alleges Homophobia on Fuller House Set

Watch : Candace Cameron Bure Says "Cancel Culture Is Real"

Candace Cameron Bure is responding to a claim about alleged homophobic behavior on Fuller House.

The actress denied accusations of anti-LGBTQ+ behavior on set after co-star Miss Benny called out an unnamed cast member for allegedly not supporting her queer character on the sitcom series.

"I never asked Miss Benny's character to be removed from Fuller House and did not ask the writers, producers or studio executives to not have queer characters on the show," Bure said in a statement to E! News July 6. "Fuller House has always welcomed a wide range of characters."

Moreover, Bure praised Benny for her "great" performance as Casey, the first queer character on Fuller House. Benny played Casey for two episodes on season one and did not return again, per IMDb.

"We didn't share any scenes together, so we didn't get a chance to talk much while filming on set," Bure added. "I wish Miss Benny only the best."