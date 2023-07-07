Save 45% On the Cult Favorite Philosophy 3-In-1 Shampoo, Shower Gel, and Bubble Bath

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you want to simplify your beauty routine, it's time to buy some multitasking products. Instead of choosing from a million products for each individual task, streamline your routine with a big hitter that takes care of everything. The Philosophy 3-in-1 Shampoo, Shower Gel, and Bubble Bath is a beloved product with such a devoted following. Once you start using this do-it-all product, you won't go back.
For a limited time, you can save 45% on a bundle with six of the most popular Philosophy 3-in-1 scents, no promo code needed. If you want hydrated skin and soft hair, this is the self-care essential you need in your life. Don't pass up this unbelievable deal.
Philosophy Super-Size Bubble Through the Seasons 6-Piece Set
You can use this 3-in-1 product as a shower gel, shampoo, and bubble bath. This bundle has six amazing scents:
- Apricots & Cream
- Salted Citrus
- Rainforest Dew
- Pumpkin Icing
- Sugar Plum Fairy
- Snow Angel
If you think this three-in-one product is too good to be true, these reviews will convince you that it really comes through.
Philosophy 3-in-1 Shampoo, Shower Gel, and Bubble Bath Reviews
"I have been ordering this for years, love it. Use shower gel and lotion all the time, Someone is always asking me what I am wearing , I smell so clean. Also good on my skin and skin feels soft," a shopper said.
Another raved, "Simply love this three in one, amazing grace shampoo, Body wash, it's perfect ...smells wonderful and I love it."
Someone gushed, "I MUST LIKE IT, BEEN USING IT FOR YEARS. I CAN ALSO USE IT FOR MY HAIR. THIS IS A PERFECT GIFT FOR ANY ONE."
