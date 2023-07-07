Rob Kardashian's Daughter Dream Is This Celebrity's No. 1 Fan in Cute Rap With Khloe's Daughter True

Khloe Kardashian shared an adorable video of her daughter True Thompson rapping with niece Dream Kardashian during a girls' sleepover. Take a look.

By Gabrielle Chung Jul 07, 2023 1:35 AMTags
Celebrity FamiliesCeleb KidsKardashian NewsKardashiansCelebritiesKhloe KardashianRob KardashianDream KardashianTrue Thompson
Watch: Hear Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson Rap at 6am

Don't sleep on Dream Kardashian and True Thompson's rap game.

The 6-year-old daughter of Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna showed off her lyrical skills during a recent sleepover at aunt Khloe Kardashian's home. As seen in videos shared to Instagram July 6, Dream and her 5-year-old cousin took turns dropping bars while playing dress-up in a walk-in closet.

"We have three fancy girls and we're not the same," True—who Khloe shares with ex Tristan Thompson—rapped while wearing a pink Hello Kitty tee, black shorts and mirror sunglasses. "All of us at the house have different names / Are Dream and mommy, True with Dream / It could be the best sleepover every time."

Dream, clad Lionel Messi Argentina soccer uniform and baby blue shades, then jumped in with a few lines of her own. "I'm a soccer player who likes red now though," she rapped. "Messi is where I'm wearing right now / All our sleepovers are always fun."

photos
True Thompson's Cutest Photos

But when it came time to perform with Khloe, the girls suffered a bit of stage fright and fell silent. 

"I think I got set up lol," the Kardashians star captioned one video. "they begged me to make a singing video with them and then….. crickets."

 

Trending Stories

1

Teen Mom’s Kailyn Lowry Privately Welcomes Baby No. 5

2

Jessica Simpson Seemingly Disses Nick Lachey Over Newlyweds

3

Why Danielle Jonas Sometimes Feels "Less Than" Her Sisters-in-Law

In a separate clip, Khloe was seen making up raps on her own—before True and Dream crashed her solo by screaming into the camera.

"Since they didn't want to make a song with me…. I'll make my own song," the 39-year-old wrote in another caption. "I'll party all by myself. No shame in my party game! #SleepOverCrew."

To see more adorable moments from the Kardashian cousins, keep reading.

instagram.com/khloekardashian
A True Dream

Khloe Kardashian's daughter and Rob Kardashian's daughter pose for pics for St. Patrick's Day 2023.

instagram.com/khloekardashian
"Miracle" Family Photo

Khloe Kardashian shared this photo of her daughter True Thompson, plus cousins Penelope Disick, Saint West, North West, Reign Disick, Psalm West and Dream Kardashian in February 2023. She wrote, "This photo was near a miracle to get lol...a handful of other other cousins were off running and playing."

instagram.com/khloekardashian
Double Besties

Penelope DisickNorth WestDream Kardashian and True Thompson appear together in February 2023.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Just Like Dad

Chicago sings her dad Kanye West and XXXTENTACION's song "True Love" while sitting in a vehicle with her little brother Psalm West in October 2022...

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Psalm Sings With Chicago

...the song references his and Kim Kardashian's four children, but Chicago and Psalm did not perform those parts.

Instagram
Sleepover Crew

Khloe and True have Dream over for a sleepover in June 2023.

TikTok
Too Cool

Kylie JennerStormi Webster and Kris Jenner lip-synch one of the momager's confessional lines from The Kardashians in an October 2022 TikTok video.

Instagram
"BFFAE"

In August 2022, Kim coined the acronym "best friends forever and ever" to describe True, Chicago and Dream.

Instagram
Camp North

Penelope Disick helps North West celebrate her 9th birthday with a "Camp North"-themed getaway to the wilderness with a group of BFFs.

Instagram
Tiny Dancers

"Today was incredible! Our girls had their first dance recital and they were perfection!!!!" Khloe shared in June 2022. "I am so proud of all four of my girls!"

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Meow Mix

The cousins celebrate True Thompson's fourth birthday during a cat-themed bash in April 2022.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
So Grown Up

Penelope and North snap a video during True's birthday party.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Purr-fect Party

Psalm accompanies True while playing with a furry friend.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Fab Foursome

The cousins pal around in a play pen.

Instagram/@KhloeKardashian
Dance Party

True and Dream have an epic dance party to Aqua's '90 hit song "Barbie Girl," which Khloe documented on Instagram.

Instagram/@KhloeKardashian
Encanto Queens

The BFFs also performed and sang along to the massively popular song from Encanto "We Don't Talk About Bruno."

Instagram/@KhloeKardashian
Bust a Move

Could their dance moves be any cuter?!

Instagram
"250 Million Kisses"

Chicago, True and Stormi give each other hugs and kisses in an adorable pic, shared by Kim on Sept. 1. "250 Million followers on IG. I love you guys!" Kim thanked her fans. "I wanted to post this pic because if I could get 250 million kisses from our babies my life would be complete." 

Instagram
Hug Huddle

Chicago, True and Stormi showed off their fashion prowess in stylish outfits as they had a hug huddle on Sept. 1. 

Instagram
BFFs

Chicago looks back at aunt Khloe as she holds hands with True on Aug. 4. 

Instagram
Window Shopping

Dream, Stormi, Chicago and True adorably went window shopping at The Grove on Aug. 4. "Cousins," Khloe captioned with a purple heart emoji.

Instagram
Summer Stands

Reign, Mason, Penelope and North set up a summer lemonade stand also selling custom bracelets on Aug. 1. Even Scott received a custom "Lord" bracelet from "pooshalini" Penelope!

Instagram
Triple Trouble

"The sweetest girls," Khloe Kardashian captioned a precious moment between cousins Dream KardashianTrue Thompson and Chicago West

Instagram
Besties for Life

Former E! star Natalie Halcro's daughter also joins the photo opp. 

Instagram
Say Cheese

Dream, True and Chicago sport matching purple leotards.

Instagram
Girls Run the World

"Are you ready for this cuteness?? I'm not!! #Cousins #Sisters #GirlsRunTheWorld," proud mom (and aunt) Khloe captioned an adorable pic of daughter True and nieces Chicago and Dream.

Instagram
Spring Snapshots

Chicago, True and Dream all gaze in the camera for a pic in May 2021. The trio of cousins seem to be having fun in the sun and enjoying the spring weather!

Instagram
Grinning Girls

Chicago, True and Dream are all smiles and hugs in a too-cute-for-words Instagram pic Khloe shared in May 2021. 

Instagram
Where's the Camera?

Seems like only Dream knew where the camera was at! Rob Kardashian's daughter is all smiles in a sweet photo beside cousins Psalm and Chicago. Kim Kardashian shared the snapshot in May 2021, with fans commenting that Chicago is a spitting image of the KUWTK star!

Instagram
Sunday Best

"Sunday Morning Sweetness," proud mom (and aunt!) Kim captioned an adorable pic of Psalm, Chicago and Dream.

photos
View More Photos From The Kardashian Kids' Cutest Moments
Can't keep up? Get every update, exclusive clips and more from your favorite family.

Trending Stories

1

Teen Mom’s Kailyn Lowry Privately Welcomes Baby No. 5

2

Jessica Simpson Seemingly Disses Nick Lachey Over Newlyweds

3

Why Danielle Jonas Sometimes Feels "Less Than" Her Sisters-in-Law

4

Dive Into These Photos From Jon Hamm & Anna Osceola's Honeymoon

5

Why Beyoncé Just Canceled an Upcoming Stop on Her Renaissance Tour