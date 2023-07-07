Rob Kardashian's Daughter Dream Is This Celebrity's No. 1 Fan in Cute Rap With Khloe's Daughter True

Watch : Hear Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson Rap at 6am

Don't sleep on Dream Kardashian and True Thompson's rap game.

The 6-year-old daughter of Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna showed off her lyrical skills during a recent sleepover at aunt Khloe Kardashian's home. As seen in videos shared to Instagram July 6, Dream and her 5-year-old cousin took turns dropping bars while playing dress-up in a walk-in closet.

"We have three fancy girls and we're not the same," True—who Khloe shares with ex Tristan Thompson—rapped while wearing a pink Hello Kitty tee, black shorts and mirror sunglasses. "All of us at the house have different names / Are Dream and mommy, True with Dream / It could be the best sleepover every time."

Dream, clad Lionel Messi Argentina soccer uniform and baby blue shades, then jumped in with a few lines of her own. "I'm a soccer player who likes red now though," she rapped. "Messi is where I'm wearing right now / All our sleepovers are always fun."