Rob Kardashian's Daughter Dream Is This Celebrity's No. 1 Fan in Cute Rap With Khloe's Daughter True

Don't sleep on Dream Kardashian and True Thompson's rap game.
The 6-year-old daughter of Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna showed off her lyrical skills during a recent sleepover at aunt Khloe Kardashian's home. As seen in videos shared to Instagram July 6, Dream and her 5-year-old cousin took turns dropping bars while playing dress-up in a walk-in closet.
"We have three fancy girls and we're not the same," True—who Khloe shares with ex Tristan Thompson—rapped while wearing a pink Hello Kitty tee, black shorts and mirror sunglasses. "All of us at the house have different names / Are Dream and mommy, True with Dream / It could be the best sleepover every time."
Dream, clad Lionel Messi Argentina soccer uniform and baby blue shades, then jumped in with a few lines of her own. "I'm a soccer player who likes red now though," she rapped. "Messi is where I'm wearing right now / All our sleepovers are always fun."
But when it came time to perform with Khloe, the girls suffered a bit of stage fright and fell silent.
"I think I got set up lol," the Kardashians star captioned one video. "they begged me to make a singing video with them and then….. crickets."
In a separate clip, Khloe was seen making up raps on her own—before True and Dream crashed her solo by screaming into the camera.
"Since they didn't want to make a song with me…. I'll make my own song," the 39-year-old wrote in another caption. "I'll party all by myself. No shame in my party game! #SleepOverCrew."
