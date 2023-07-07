The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 Gift Guide: American Eagle, Local Eclectic, Sperry & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
It's T-minus one week until the highly anticipated second season of Jenny Han's hit series The Summer I Turned Pretty drops on Prime on July 14, and I can't wait. Honestly, I don't know what summer was like before The Summer I Turned Pretty came into all our lives because it's just that iconic. The beachy summer vibes, the iconic love triangle, the coming of age story, the family bond. There's so much to love in this show.
With the new season fast approaching, why not snatch up a couple of The Summer I Turned Pretty gifts for your friends, family, or yourself. Luckily, the show has a ton of great brand collaborations for season two that are available on Amazon. For example, The Summer I Turned Pretty partnered up with American Eagle for the new season, and they have a great collection of clothing and accessories that match the vibe of Cousins Beach. You can also get cute jewelry from the Local Eclectic collection, roller skates from C Seven, and summertime sneakers from Sperry.
Here are 20 official merchandise items from The Summer I Turned Pretty Amazon storefront for season two we think you'll love.
The Complete Summer I Turned Pretty Trilogy (Boxed Set)
If you're a fan of the show, but haven't read the books yet, what are you waiting for? You've got one week to read the books in preparation for the next season. Plus, you can find out who Belly ends up with ahead of everyone else. Get the box set for the complete trilogy.
It's Not Summer Without You: Amazon Exclusive Edition
Movie tie-in covers hardly ever get it right when it comes to page-to-screen adaptations, but The Summer I Turned Pretty absolutely nailed it. Get the Amazon exclusive edition of the second book to celebrate the second season.
American Eagle x The Summer I Turned Pretty Baby Tee
The main attraction of the AE x The Summer I Turned Pretty collection is the Team (blank) baby tee to represent your side in the infamous love triangle. You can choose between Team Conrad, Team Jeremiah, and (the best) Team Belly.
American Eagle x The Summer I Turned Pretty Cousins Beach Baby Tee
You can also get a Cousins Beach baby tee in blue or green.
American Eagle x The Summer I Turned Pretty Trucker Hat Purple
Make your next summer hat this purple trucker hat that has a nod to Belly and Conrad's special symbol.
American Eagle x The Summer I Turned Pretty Lace-Up Corset Top
Belly is known for her iconic coastal fashion, just like this crochet lace up top that's available in pink, green, and white.
American Eagle x The Summer I Turned Pretty Zip-Up Graphic Hoodie
Everyone loves hoodies, so why not get one with one of the Belly's best quotes from the book. It's comfy and cute. This zip-up hoodie would be great to keep warm at all those beach bonfires or late night swims.
American Eagle x The Summer I Turned Pretty Denim Mom Short
If you're on the hunt for a good pair of denim shorts, American Eagle always has great options. This time, they've got a The Summer I Turned Pretty inspired pair with embroidered flower detailing on the back pocket.
American Eagle X The Summer I Turned Pretty Ribbed Knit Mini Dress
Dress like Belly this summer with this ribbed floral mini dress that comes in blue or green.
American Eagle x The Summer I Turned Pretty Denim Bucket Hat
If you love a good daisy print just like Belly, get this denim bucket hat with a cute floral embroidery pattern for those sunny days ahead.
American Eagle x The Summer I Turned Pretty Button-Up Poolside Shirt
The AE Men's collection also has some really cool picks just like this colorful button-up shirt.
American Eagle x The Summer I Turned Pretty Graphic T-Shirt
You can also get a classic Cousins Beach tee so you can rep the show in a more subtle way.
Supergoop! x The Summer I Turned Pretty Summer Glow-Up SPF Kit
Make this season Pretty Girl Summer by protecting yourself from the sun with Supergoop!'s SPF kit. You'll get their limited edition Glow Oil SPF 50, Glow Screen SPF 40, and a cute butterfly clip.
Skylar The Summer I Turned Pretty Capri Summer Eau de Perfume
If you're on the hunt for a go-to perfume, this Eau de Perfume from Skylar has tropical notes of blood orange, bergamot, and neroli that are perfect for the summer.
The Summer I Turned Pretty Women's Pajama Set
The Summer I Turned Pretty also has a collaboration with P.J. Salvage to offer fans a few adorable pajama sets. This one comes with shorts and a buttoned short sleeve top with Belly and Conrad's iconic infinity sign embroidered on the front pocket.
C SEVEN The Summer I Turned Pretty Roller Skates
What's a better summer activity than learning how to roller skate? You can get the super cute official The Summer I Turned Pretty roller skates in the show's iconic aquamarine color.
Sperry Women's The Summer I Turned Pretty Sneaker
Sperry's are the ultimate summer shoe, and luckily they have a pair with The Summer I Turned Pretty. It's got a canvas upper with daisies embroidered by the heel and a memory foam insole with the TSITP logo and green detailing all over.
Local Eclectic The Summer I Turned Pretty Silver Infinity Necklace
Local Eclectic has some really cool The Summer I Turned Pretty jewelry like this infinity necklace that matches the one Conrad gets Belly for her birthday.
Local Eclectic The Summer I Turned Pretty Beaded Necklace
Daisies have become a huge part of Belly's aesthetic. You can match everyone's favorite TV girlie with this blue and white daisy beaded necklace with 14K gold.
The Summer I Turned Pretty by Local Eclectic Infinity Stud Earring Pack
This pack of stud earrings is inspired by one of the most famous quotes from the series with infinity, moon, and stars gold earrings. If you're on Team Conrad, you need to get this.
