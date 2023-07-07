In a Strange Twist, Missing Teen Rudy Farias Was Home With His Mom Amid 8-Year Search

The eight-years search for a so-called missing Houston teen has come to a bizarre end.
As it turns out, Rudy Farias—who was reported missing at age 17 by his mom Janie Santana on March 7, 2015—was living at home the entire time investigators worked around the clock to locate him, according to Houston Police.
Farias, now 25, had actually returned to his mom a day after she contacted police about his disappearance, but used fake names throughout the time period he was listed as missing, Houston police Lt. Christopher Zamora said in a press conference July 5.
"He made contact with patrol officers out on the street," Zamora explained, adding that officers searched Santana's residence "several times" throughout the yearslong investigation. "However, during these contacts, fictitious names and dates of birth were given misleading officers, and Rudy would remain missing."
Additionally, Santana referred to Farias as her nephew whenever people questioned his identity and "continued to deceive police by remaining adamant that Rudy was still missing," according to Zamora.
Neither the son or mom have been charged at this time, though Zamora noted that police could charge Santana with a misdemeanor for not disclosing that Farias had returned.
A motive has not been disclosed, with Houston police chief Troy Finner stating during the press conference, "We can't predict motivation."
"The investigation is still going on," Finner added, "and I'm not going to say if he's a victim or not."
Farias was reported as found earlier this week after a Texas man discovered him at a church just eight miles from Santana's home, according to NBC News.
His family released a statement upon the discovery, saying Farias was unresponsive and nonverbal when he was found.
"What we do know is at the time of his recovery, a good Samaritan located him unresponsive and immediately called police and 911," the family said, per NBC News. "My son Rudy is receiving the care he needs to overcome his trauma, but at this time, he is nonverbal and not able to communicate with us."
Per police, Farias remains at his mother's home.
