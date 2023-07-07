Britney Spears Speaks Out After Alleged Slap by NBA Star Victor Wembanyama's Security Guard in Vegas

Britney Spears is sharing her version of what went down.
A day after the pop star was allegedly slapped in the face by Victor Wembanyama's security guard while trying to get a photo with the NBA star in Las Vegas per TMZ, she has released a statement on the incident.
"Traumatic experiences are not new to me and I have had my fair share of them," she wrote on her Instagram Stories July 6. "I was not prepared for what happened to me last night. I recognized an athlete in my hotel lobby as I was heading to dinner. I later went to a restaurant at a different hotel and saw him again."
Britney went on to detail the alleged assault, saying, "His security then back handed me in the face without looking back, in front of a crowd. Nearly knocking me down and causing my glasses off my face."
The "Toxic" singer admitted that she understands being surrounded by fans, but said her security guards doesn't handle similar situations the way Victor's team did.
"I get swarmed by people all the time," Britney shared. "In fact, that night. I was swarmed by a group of at least 20 fans. My security team didn't hit any of them."
Britney labeled the incident "super embarrassing to share with the world," but noted since it has already been made public, she wants to address it herself.
"I think it's important to share this story" she said, "and to urge people in the public eye set an example and treat all people with respect."
Britney continued, "Physical violence is happening too much in this world. Often behind closed doors. I stand with all the victims and my heart goes out to all of you!!!"
The 41-year-old added she's hoping for a public apology from Victor and his team.
Thanking her fans, she concluded her Story writing, "I cherish the tremendous amounts of love and support I am receiving at the moment. Thank you to the Las Vegas PD and the detectives for their support."
For his part, Victor spoke out to say that he didn't actually witness the alleged assault.
"There was one person who was calling me, but we talked before with the security, 'don't stop' because it's gonna make a crowd," the San Antonio Spurs player said July 6, per Kens 5 News. "So that person is calling 'Sir, sir,' and that person grabbed me from behind. So I didn't see what happened because I was walking straight and I'm told don't stop, but that person grabbed me from behind. Not on my shoulder, she grabbed me from behind."
Victor added that he was unaware that Britney was the one involved.
"Actually, I didn't know for a couple of hours," he continued. "When I came back to the hotel I thought it was no big deal. Then the security of the Spurs told me it was Britney Spears. First I was like, 'No, you're joking.' Yeah, it turns out it was Britney Spears. I didn't know because I never saw her face. I just kept walking straight."
Meanwhile, Britney's husband Sam Asghari also issued his own statement, coming to his wife's defense.
"I am opposed to violence in any form," he wrote on his Instagram Stories July 6, "especially without justification in the defense of yourself or someone else who is unable to defend themselves."
Sam went on to acknowledge people safeguarding themselves, but does not think the alleged reaction fit this situation in this case.
"Self-defense can be unavoidable, but the defense of any woman, especially my life, is not debatable," he continued. "I consider my reaction subdued considering what occurred."
Sharing his wishes going forward and giving a nod to those who rallied around Britney, Sam noted, "I hope the man in question learns a lesson and changes his disregard for women. Thank you for the support."
In a since-deleted follow up Story, the 29-year-old clarified that he didn't want the blame to fall on Victor.
"The violent behavior of an out-of-control security guard should not cast a shadow on the accomplishment of a great young man on the rise," Sam said. "The blame should fall on the coward who did this, the people who hired him without proper vetting and a systemic culture of disregard for women within sports and entertainment."
On top of not condoning the security guard's alleged actions, he wrote, "I can't imagine a scenario where an unarmed female fan showing any kind of excitement or appreciation for a celebrity would cause her to be physically assaulted, much less being hit in the face for tapping someone on the shoulder."
Sam said change will "have to come from the top" and that he looks "forward to those changes" occurring.
Following the incident, Britney filed a police report, with a rep for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirming to E! News July 6 that officers "responded to a property in the 3700 block of Las Vegas Boulevard regarding a battery investigation. The incident has been documented on a police report and no arrest or citations have been issued."
E! News has reached out to reps for Britney, Sam and Victor for comment but hasn't heard back.