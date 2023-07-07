Britney Spears Speaks Out After Alleged Slap by NBA Star Victor Wembanyama's Security Guard in Vegas

Watch : Britney Spears Says She Visited Sister Jamie Lynn

Britney Spears is sharing her version of what went down.

A day after the pop star was allegedly slapped in the face by Victor Wembanyama's security guard while trying to get a photo with the NBA star in Las Vegas per TMZ, she has released a statement on the incident.

"Traumatic experiences are not new to me and I have had my fair share of them," she wrote on her Instagram Stories July 6. "I was not prepared for what happened to me last night. I recognized an athlete in my hotel lobby as I was heading to dinner. I later went to a restaurant at a different hotel and saw him again."

Britney went on to detail the alleged assault, saying, "His security then back handed me in the face without looking back, in front of a crowd. Nearly knocking me down and causing my glasses off my face."