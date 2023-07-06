Kate Middleton and Prince William Show Rare PDA at Polo Match

Watch : Kate Middleton Twins With Daughter Charlotte & Honors Princess Diana

Royal PDA alert!

Kate Middleton and Prince William exchanged sweet kisses on the cheek while attending the 2023 Out-Sourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup at Guards Polo Club in Egham, England July 6. Their rare PDA moment took place as the Prince of Wales and his team, who played on behalf of the U.S. Polo Association, celebrated their 3-2 victory in the charity event.

The Princess of Wales also presented the winning team with their trophy and took pictures with them before she and William, who scored the winning goal, left with their arms wrapped around each other, HELLO! magazine reported.

Kate wore a pastel blue, long sleeve, boho-style, floral maxi dress by Beulah London to the match, which raised funds for 11 charities supported by her and William, including Wales Air Ambulance, Centrepoint and Mental Health Innovations.

"Huge thanks to everyone who attended today's Charity Polo Cup," read a post on Kate and William's Instagram page, "helping us raise money that has such a meaningful impact on causes close to our hearts."