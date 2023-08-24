Kroy Biermann Files for Divorce From Kim Zolciak Less Than 2 Months After Reconciling

Kroy Biermann has filed to divorce The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Kim Zolciak, just two months after they halted their divorce proceedings while “attempting a reconciliation.”

By Brett Malec, Lindsay Weinberg Aug 24, 2023 9:54 PMTags
BreakupsCelebrity FamiliesDivorcesBravoCouplesCelebritiesKim Zolciak-BiermannNBCU
Watch: Kim Zolciak Makes Major Public Change Amid Divorce

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann have fumbled their reconciliation.

Just two months after the pair called off their divorce, the former NFL player filed paperwork to end his marriage to the The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, according to court docs obtained by TMZ and People Aug. 24. 

Kroy is seeking sole legal and physical custody of their children—Kroy Jr., 11, Kash, 11, and 9-year-old twins Kane and Kaia—and wants both child support and alimony, according to TMZ.

The pair were married for 11 years before things took a turn earlier this year. In May, they both filed for divorce and cited their date of separation as April 30. They said their relationship was "irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation," per docs obtained by E! News.

At the time, Kim, 45, requested primary physical custody and joint legal custody of their children. Meanwhile, Kroy, 37, was seeking sole physical and legal custody.

The couple later put on a united front for their family and was seen attending church with their kids on July 2.

photos
2023 Celebrity Breakups

Following the Fourth of July holiday, the reality star filed to dismiss the divorce case, according to the July 7 Georgia court documents obtained by E! News. Kroy's lawyer told E! News at the time that "the parties are dismissing their divorce action and attempting a reconciliation."

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Where Sadie and Korie Robertson Stand With Phil's Secret Daughter

2

See Travis Barker Cuddled Up on Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian's Bump

3

Why Priscilla Presley Knew Lisa Marie Was Not OK Days Before Death

Kim—who is also mom to Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21—was seen wearing her wedding ring again a week later, which fans took as further proof that the couple was back on track.

Yet, even pal Andy Cohen was surprised they were able to rekindle the spark. "I was really surprised to hear that Kim and Kroy got back together," the Watch What Happens Live host said on Radio Andy July 10. "I mean, I had, like, a half-hour talk with her a few weeks ago, and it sounded like irreconcilable differences."

Instagram

E! News has reached out to Kroy and Kim's reps for comment but hasn't heard back.

Keep reading for a full timeline of the former couple's increasingly messy divorce.

Getty Images

The ring no longer meant a thing to Kim Zolciak when she filed for divorce from Kroy Biermann after 11 years of marriage on May 8.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, the couple's date of separation was listed as April 30, with The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum saying their marriage is "irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation."

Kim—who shares Kroy Jr., 11, Kash, 10, and 9-year-old twins Kane and Kaia with the former NFL player, and is also mom to Brielle, 25, and Ariana, 21—also requested primary physical custody of the kids and joint legal custody, per the docs.

Instagram

One day after Kim's filing, Kroy made his own custody play when he also submitted a request for sole legal and physical custody of their four children. 

Per legal documents obtained by E! News, Kim was served a summons requiring her and Kroy to complete a domestic intake worksheet that monitors the treatment of their kids over 30 days.

While both stars were still residing in their Georgia home when they announced their divorce, Kroy asked in his filing to be "awarded exclusive, temporary and permanent use and possession" of the property as well as any others he purchased while they were married.

Instagram

On May 16, the Don't Be Tardy star filed a motion requesting her ex undergo drug testing. In documents obtained by E! News, Kim alleged she has seen Kroy "smoking marijuana, and she has serious concerns for the safety and well-being" of their kids. Per the docs, Kim requested a five-panel hair follicle drug screen so that the court can determine custody arrangements for the children. She also asks that Kroy not cut his hair before the screening.

Kroy has yet to respond to her request. E! News has reached out to his attorney for comment and has not heard back.

 

Instagram

On the same day she filed her request, Kim shared a cryptic message about relationships on social media.

"The highest form of love is consideration," a quote shared to her Instagram Stories read. "When someone thinks about how things would make you feel. Pays attention to detail. Holds you in regard when making decisions that could affect you. In any bond, how much they care about you can be found in how much they consider you." She then added the 100 emoji.

Instagram

Kim took to Instagram to share another arcane message about relationships on May 24

A quote reshared to Kim's Instagram stories read, "Manipulation is when they blame you for your reaction to their toxic behavior, but never discuss their disrespect that triggered you." Below the quote in all caps Kim wrote, "Read that again..."

The couple's contentious split has not only taken their fans by surprise, but also Kim and Kroy's former boss Andy Cohen.

"I was very surprised," the Watch What Happens Live host admitted on SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live May 9. "That was not the news I ever expected to get. They seemed so much in love and just together. I mean, they were a couple that, yeah, I thought they were in it for the long haul."

Instagram

Amid the divorce drama, Kim's eldest daughters Brielle and Ariana—who Kroy legally adopted after marrying the Bravolebrity—penned messages to their mom for her 53rd birthday.

"You are the strongest woman I know!!!" Ariana wrote alongside an Instagram Stories snap of her and her mom at the beach on May 19. "Thank you for all you do! I am so proud of you mom! cheers to 53."

As for Brielle, she shared a photo of herself alongside her mom drinking wine to her Instagram Stories, writing, "Happy birthday mom! I love you so much!"

Prince Williams/Wireimage

Weeks after filing for divorce, Kim made things Instagram official by dropping her married name from her social media platforms.

Kim debuted her new handle while teasing her return to RHOA. Alongside a photo of her posing with fellow series originals Lisa Wu, DeShawn Snow and Sherée Whitfield, Kim wrote in the June 8 post, "See you soon."

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Just two months after announcing their split, Kim and Kroy decided to give their marriage another chance.

The RHOA alum filed papers July 7 to dismiss their divorce case, according to Georgia court documents obtained by E! News. Meanwhile, the former NFL star's attorney, Marlys A. Bergstrom, told E! News that "the parties are dismissing their divorce action and attempting a reconciliation."

The news came days after Kim and Kroy were photographed walking to church together with their four younger kids.

Instagram

Days after calling off their divorce, Kim proved the ring once again means a thing by rocking her wedding ring in a July 11 Instagram Story.

Paras Griffin/GC Images

The couple's attempted reconciliation unfortunately failed. On Aug. 24, Kroy filed for divorce again, according to TMZ. Stating their marriage is "irretrievably broken," he wants sole legal and sole physical custody of their four kids moving forward, and is asking for child support as well as alimony.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

Peacock is live now! Check out NBCU's streaming service here.

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Where Sadie and Korie Robertson Stand With Phil's Secret Daughter

2

See Travis Barker Cuddled Up on Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian's Bump

3

Why Priscilla Presley Knew Lisa Marie Was Not OK Days Before Death

4

Riverdale Finale Reveals These Characters Had a "Quad" Romance

5

Lala Kent Breaks Silence on Raquel Leviss' Pump Rules Exit