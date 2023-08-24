Kroy Biermann Files for Divorce From Kim Zolciak Less Than 2 Months After Reconciling

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann have fumbled their reconciliation.
Just two months after the pair called off their divorce, the former NFL player filed paperwork to end his marriage to the The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, according to court docs obtained by TMZ and People Aug. 24.
Kroy is seeking sole legal and physical custody of their children—Kroy Jr., 11, Kash, 11, and 9-year-old twins Kane and Kaia—and wants both child support and alimony, according to TMZ.
The pair were married for 11 years before things took a turn earlier this year. In May, they both filed for divorce and cited their date of separation as April 30. They said their relationship was "irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation," per docs obtained by E! News.
At the time, Kim, 45, requested primary physical custody and joint legal custody of their children. Meanwhile, Kroy, 37, was seeking sole physical and legal custody.
The couple later put on a united front for their family and was seen attending church with their kids on July 2.
Following the Fourth of July holiday, the reality star filed to dismiss the divorce case, according to the July 7 Georgia court documents obtained by E! News. Kroy's lawyer told E! News at the time that "the parties are dismissing their divorce action and attempting a reconciliation."
Kim—who is also mom to Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21—was seen wearing her wedding ring again a week later, which fans took as further proof that the couple was back on track.
Yet, even pal Andy Cohen was surprised they were able to rekindle the spark. "I was really surprised to hear that Kim and Kroy got back together," the Watch What Happens Live host said on Radio Andy July 10. "I mean, I had, like, a half-hour talk with her a few weeks ago, and it sounded like irreconcilable differences."
