Kroy Biermann Files for Divorce From Kim Zolciak Less Than 2 Months After Reconciling

Watch : Kim Zolciak Makes Major Public Change Amid Divorce

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann have fumbled their reconciliation.

Just two months after the pair called off their divorce, the former NFL player filed paperwork to end his marriage to the The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, according to court docs obtained by TMZ and People Aug. 24.

Kroy is seeking sole legal and physical custody of their children—Kroy Jr., 11, Kash, 11, and 9-year-old twins Kane and Kaia—and wants both child support and alimony, according to TMZ.

The pair were married for 11 years before things took a turn earlier this year. In May, they both filed for divorce and cited their date of separation as April 30. They said their relationship was "irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation," per docs obtained by E! News.

At the time, Kim, 45, requested primary physical custody and joint legal custody of their children. Meanwhile, Kroy, 37, was seeking sole physical and legal custody.

The couple later put on a united front for their family and was seen attending church with their kids on July 2.