Dive Into These Photos From Jon Hamm’s Honeymoon With Wife Anna Osceola

Newlyweds Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola were seen splashing around the beaches of Mallorca during their honeymoon.

Watch: Jon Hamm Marries Mad Men Costar Anna Osceola

The forecast is all sunshine for these newlyweds. 

Jon Hamm and his wife Anna Osceola were positively in marital bliss on July 5 as they hit up a beach in Mallorca for their honeymoon.  The Mad Men co-stars were dressed for a day in the sun, with Anna wearing a yellow bikini and Jon keeping it simple in light blue swim trunks.

Taking advantage of all the beach club had to offer, Jon and Anna were seen jumping and diving into the ocean, exploring the rocky terrain and relaxing on sun beds. At one point during their waterfront outing, the duo were seen sharing a quick kiss while rinsing off at an outdoor shower following a swim.

The honeymoon comes almost two weeks after the couple—who met while filming the 2015 finale of Mad Men—tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at Anderson Canyon in Big Sur, California where the episode was originally shot. The guest list included fellow series alum John SlatteryPaul RuddTina Fey and Billy Crudup, according to TMZ

Jon first opened up about his and Anna's relationship while appearing on a September 2022 episode of The Howard Stern Show, during which he said he was "very much in love."

photos
Mad Men Stars, Then and Now

And that feeling only grew in the days leading up to the 52-year-old's wedding day, with Jon feeling especially excited by the title of "husband."

"It's a signpost and a signifier of the next chapter," he shared on the June 28 episode of iHeartRadio's Table for Two podcast, which was recorded shortly before his June 24 wedding to the actress. "Ideally, it gives you and your partner a sense of stability and comfort and an identifying capacity that is better, deeper, richer, than 'it's my girlfriend' or 'my boyfriend' or what have you." 

Joan Llado / GTres / SplashNews.com

And though Jon admitted it's easy to get bogged down in the small details of wedding planning, he says it all comes down to remembering what really matters.  

"At the end of the day," he explained to host Bruce Bozzi, " the important thing is I'm gonna look out and I'm gonna see this whole group of people... that are all there because they're supporting me and Anna. And that's great." 

For an inside look at the couple's honeymoon, keep reading.

Joan Llado / GTres / SplashNews.com
Newlyweds

Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola, who married on June 24, were seen enjoying the start to their honeymoon at a beach club in Mallorca where they had lunch and spent the day on the sunbeds and swimming in the sea.

Joan Llado / GTres / SplashNews.com
Beach Shoes Ready
Joan Llado / GTres / SplashNews.com
Heading Down to the Water
Joan Llado / GTres / SplashNews.com
Time to Explore the Shore
Joan Llado / GTres / SplashNews.com
Getting Rocky
Joan Llado / GTres / SplashNews.com
Getting Ready...
Joan Llado / GTres / SplashNews.com
To Jump!
Joan Llado / GTres / SplashNews.com
Diving In
Joan Llado / GTres / SplashNews.com
Touchdown
Joan Llado / GTres / SplashNews.com
Jumping into Marriage Feet First
Joan Llado / GTres / SplashNews.com
Splash Zone
Joan Llado / GTres / SplashNews.com
Enjoying the Ocean
Joan Llado / GTres / SplashNews.com
Heading Out...
Joan Llado / GTres / SplashNews.com
Time to Hit the Showers
Joan Llado / GTres / SplashNews.com
A Quick Kiss
Joan Llado / GTres / SplashNews.com
Back to the Beach Club
Joan Llado / GTres / SplashNews.com
Time to Dry Off...
Joan Llado / GTres / SplashNews.com
And Relax
