Dive Into These Photos From Jon Hamm’s Honeymoon With Wife Anna Osceola

Watch : Jon Hamm Marries Mad Men Costar Anna Osceola

The forecast is all sunshine for these newlyweds.

Jon Hamm and his wife Anna Osceola were positively in marital bliss on July 5 as they hit up a beach in Mallorca for their honeymoon. The Mad Men co-stars were dressed for a day in the sun, with Anna wearing a yellow bikini and Jon keeping it simple in light blue swim trunks.

Taking advantage of all the beach club had to offer, Jon and Anna were seen jumping and diving into the ocean, exploring the rocky terrain and relaxing on sun beds. At one point during their waterfront outing, the duo were seen sharing a quick kiss while rinsing off at an outdoor shower following a swim.

The honeymoon comes almost two weeks after the couple—who met while filming the 2015 finale of Mad Men—tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at Anderson Canyon in Big Sur, California where the episode was originally shot. The guest list included fellow series alum John Slattery, Paul Rudd, Tina Fey and Billy Crudup, according to TMZ.

Jon first opened up about his and Anna's relationship while appearing on a September 2022 episode of The Howard Stern Show, during which he said he was "very much in love."