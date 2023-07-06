Britney Spears Files Police Report After Being Allegedly Assaulted by Security Guard in Las Vegas

Watch : Britney Spears Slams Report She's on Drugs

Britney Spears has reportedly filed a police report after getting into a physical confrontation with a member of the San Antonio Spurs' security team during a night out in Las Vegas.

A rep for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed to E! News July 6 that officers "responded to a property in the 3700 block of Las Vegas Boulevard regarding a battery investigation. The incident has been documented on a police report and no arrest or citations have been issued."

The altercation reportedly took place July 5 at the Catch restaurant in the ARIA Resort & Casino Hotel. Britney, her husband Sam Asghari and two others people were headed to dinner at the eatery, where new San Antonio Spurs player Victor Wembanyama was also dining, per TMZ.

Brian Grajales, an eyewitness to the encounter, told TMZ that he saw a woman approach Victor at Catch while putting on a "British accent."