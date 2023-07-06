Britney Spears Files Police Report After Being Allegedly Assaulted by Security Guard in Las Vegas

Britney Spears has reportedly filed a police report after getting into a physical confrontation with a member of the San Antonio Spurs' security team during a night out in Las Vegas.
A rep for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed to E! News July 6 that officers "responded to a property in the 3700 block of Las Vegas Boulevard regarding a battery investigation. The incident has been documented on a police report and no arrest or citations have been issued."
The altercation reportedly took place July 5 at the Catch restaurant in the ARIA Resort & Casino Hotel. Britney, her husband Sam Asghari and two others people were headed to dinner at the eatery, where new San Antonio Spurs player Victor Wembanyama was also dining, per TMZ.
Brian Grajales, an eyewitness to the encounter, told TMZ that he saw a woman approach Victor at Catch while putting on a "British accent."
"She said, 'Excuse me, sir, excuse me, sir' and just kept trying to go toward him," he said. "She started to put her hand towards his back. That's when the bodyguard just turned around, slapped her across the face and knocked off her sunglasses."
Brian said Victor kept walking while the woman, who he later said he learned was Britney, allegedly screamed, using a British accent, "This is f--king America!"
TMZ also quoted law enforcement sources as saying that security camera footage shows that the alleged assailant pushing Britney's hand away and that it was her hand, not his, that struck her face.
Following the confrontation, Britney went to her table, after which the alleged assailant came over and apologized, adding that he didn't know who she was at the time of the incident, TMZ reported. The outlet further reported that her security team spent time with the alleged assailant and then filed a police report for alleged battery.
E! News has reached out to reps for Britney and the ARIA hotel for comment and has not heard back.
Victor, who is 19 and from France, was the first overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft and is in Las Vegas to play with Spurs' summer league team, Sports Illustrated reported. He has not yet commented on the alleged incident.