Shay Mitchell's Barbie Transformation Will Make You Do a Double Take

Shay Mitchell is a dollface—quite literally.
The Pretty Little Liars alum recently transformed into a real-life Barbie, wearing a perfectly pink look that could've been pulled straight from the Mattel toy's closet.
Shay played dress-up in a July 5 Instagram to reveal her brand Béis's new Barbie The Movie collection, which features luggage, travel bags and accessories coated in the doll's signature hot pink color for Greta Gerwig's upcoming film.
In the campaign photos, the Dollface actress served '80s Barbie vibes with her pastel pink blazer dress that consisted of dramatic puffed sleeves, two thick white lapels and diamond embellished buttons.
And no detail went unnoticed either, as Shay paired her statement-making number with an explosion of blush-colored accessories that included sheer opera-length gloves, a wide-brim hat, drop earrings and see-through sunglasses.
As for her glam? The 36-year-old debuted platinum blonde hair that was styled in loose waves. She also opted for monochromatic makeup, rocking various shades of pink eyeshadow, blush and lipstick.
Of course, Shay's backdrop also tied into the Barbie theme.
For one, she showed off some of her brand's accessories, like a wallet-sized clutch and stacks of luggage, in a bright pink convertible. Additionally, the house where the car was parked, was pained in a baby pink hue and had heart-shaped plants.
The business mogul's Instagram followers couldn't believe her epic makeover, with some even confusing her for Margot Robbie—who plays Barbie in the upcoming movie. As one of Shay's followers commented, "Thought it was Margot, you would have made a perfect Barbie too."
Influencer Monica Mamudo wrote, "I honestly thought this was another still from the movie at first glance," while fashion blogger Julie Sariñana wrote, "Omggg whaaat! Wow!"
But most importantly, Shay's transformation caught the eye of Barbie herself. The doll's official account added, "Travel Barbie."
Now, that's fantastic.
The Béis x Barbie The Movie collection will be available for purchase on July 19 on the brand's website—just a few days before the movie hits theaters.
