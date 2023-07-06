Shay Mitchell's Barbie Transformation Will Make You Do a Double Take

Shay Mitchell channeled Travel Barbie with a pretty in pink look and backdrop to debut her brand Béis's new Barbie The Movie collection.

By Alyssa Morin Jul 06, 2023 10:44 PMTags
FashionMakeoverBarbieShay MitchellTransformationE! Insider
Watch: Barbie Movie Storyline Revealed in Brand New Trailer!

Shay Mitchell is a dollface—quite literally.

The Pretty Little Liars alum recently transformed into a real-life Barbie, wearing a perfectly pink look that could've been pulled straight from the Mattel toy's closet.

Shay played dress-up in a July 5 Instagram to reveal her brand Béis's new Barbie The Movie collection, which features luggage, travel bags and accessories coated in the doll's signature hot pink color for Greta Gerwig's upcoming film.

In the campaign photos, the Dollface actress served '80s Barbie vibes with her pastel pink blazer dress that consisted of dramatic puffed sleeves, two thick white lapels and diamond embellished buttons.

And no detail went unnoticed either, as Shay paired her statement-making number with an explosion of blush-colored accessories that included sheer opera-length gloves, a wide-brim hat, drop earrings and see-through sunglasses.

As for her glam? The 36-year-old debuted platinum blonde hair that was styled in loose waves. She also opted for monochromatic makeup, rocking various shades of pink eyeshadow, blush and lipstick.

photos
Barbie Movie Photos

Of course, Shay's backdrop also tied into the Barbie theme.

For one, she showed off some of her brand's accessories, like a wallet-sized clutch and stacks of luggage, in a bright pink convertible. Additionally, the house where the car was parked, was pained in a baby pink hue and had heart-shaped plants.

Greg Swales

The business mogul's Instagram followers couldn't believe her epic makeover, with some even confusing her for Margot Robbie—who plays Barbie in the upcoming movie. As one of Shay's followers commented, "Thought it was Margot, you would have made a perfect Barbie too."

Influencer Monica Mamudo wrote, "I honestly thought this was another still from the movie at first glance," while fashion blogger Julie Sariñana wrote, "Omggg whaaat! Wow!"

But most importantly, Shay's transformation caught the eye of Barbie herself. The doll's official account added, "Travel Barbie."

Greg Swales

Now, that's fantastic.

The Béis x Barbie The Movie collection will be available for purchase on July 19 on the brand's website—just a few days before the movie hits theaters.

Greg Swales

And for more Barbie inspo ahead of the summer blockbuster, keep on scrolling.

Warner Bros. Pictures
Margot Robbie & Ryan Gosling
Warner Bros. Pictures
Kingsley Ben-Adir, Ryan Gosling & Ncuti Gatwa
Warner Bros. Pictures
Issa Rae
Warner Bros. Pictures
Simu Liu
Warner Bros. Pictures
Kate McKinnon
Warner Bros. Pictures
Ana Cruz Kayne, Sharon Rooney, Alexandra Shipp, Margot Robbie, Hari Nef & Emma Mackey
Warner Bros. Pictures
Margot Robbie
Warner Bros
Ryan Gosling
Warner Bros
Margot Robbie
Warner Bros
Simu Liu
Warner Bros
Michael Cera
Warner Bros
Issa Rae
Warner Bros
Will Ferrell
Warner Bros
Dua Lipa
Warner Bros
Kate McKinnon
Warner Bros
Helen Mirren
Warner Bros
Ncuti Gatwa
Warner Bros
Kingsley Ben-Adir
Warner Bros
Hari Nef
Warner Bros
Emma Mackey
Warner Bros
Sharon Rooney
Warner Bros
Connor Swindells
Warner Bros
Ariana Greenblatt
Warner Bros
Emerald Fennell
Warner Bros
Ritu Arya
Warner Bros
Nicola Coughlan
Warner Bros
Scott Evans
Warner Bros
Jamie Demetriou
APEX / MEGA
Neon Barbie

Co-stars Margot and Ryan Gosling sported matching rollerblades and coordinating outfits on the set of the Barbie movie on June 27.

APEX / MEGA
It's Fantastic

Robbie and Gosling, who star as Barbie and Ken, share a laugh while filming by the beach in Southern California.

photos
View More Photos From Barbie Movie Photos
Sign up for E! Insider! Unlock exclusive content, custom alerts & more!