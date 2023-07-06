Shay Mitchell's Barbie Transformation Will Make You Do a Double Take

Watch : Barbie Movie Storyline Revealed in Brand New Trailer!

Shay Mitchell is a dollface—quite literally.

The Pretty Little Liars alum recently transformed into a real-life Barbie, wearing a perfectly pink look that could've been pulled straight from the Mattel toy's closet.

Shay played dress-up in a July 5 Instagram to reveal her brand Béis's new Barbie The Movie collection, which features luggage, travel bags and accessories coated in the doll's signature hot pink color for Greta Gerwig's upcoming film.

In the campaign photos, the Dollface actress served '80s Barbie vibes with her pastel pink blazer dress that consisted of dramatic puffed sleeves, two thick white lapels and diamond embellished buttons.

And no detail went unnoticed either, as Shay paired her statement-making number with an explosion of blush-colored accessories that included sheer opera-length gloves, a wide-brim hat, drop earrings and see-through sunglasses.

As for her glam? The 36-year-old debuted platinum blonde hair that was styled in loose waves. She also opted for monochromatic makeup, rocking various shades of pink eyeshadow, blush and lipstick.