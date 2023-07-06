Athleta’s Semi-Annual Sale: Score 60% Off on Gym Essentials and Athleisure Looks

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Attention all athleisure lovers! Athleta is having its semi-annual sale right now where you can score up to 60% off on your favorite looks. Whether you're focusing on reaching your gym goals or planning a bunch of trips or even just staying on the work grind this summer, Athleta has something for you.
Athleta has got style and comfort covered, so you can move about your day with ease all while looking your best. Gym-goers are going to love all the sports bras on sale that are designed for all different kinds of workouts and are available in different cup sizes. There's also a ton of leggings and pants that can work for in and out of the gym. You can get a top for only $15 or an everyday dress $60 off its original price.
The deals are endless at Athelta's semi-annual sale, so make sure to shop these versatile looks before they sell out. Read on to find out our favorite steals.
Elation Flare Pant
If you haven't jumped on the flared leggings train, now's your chance! You can get these super soft pants with a flattering waistband available in six colors for over half off the original price.
Air Out Cinch Tee
This shirt is a classic tee in the front, a party in the back. The cut out cinch detailing in the back adds some flair (and ventilation) to your workout outfit.
Keys Daybreak Cut Out One Piece
It's summertime! That means you're probably in need of a good swimsuit for going to the beach and the pool this season. This one piece is a super cute option, especially if you want a little more coverage.
Conscious Dress
This dress is designed to provide comfort during your everyday activities like "commuting, work, and travel" with the soft, light fabric and flowy skirt. The A-line fit and racerback make a super flattering look. Best of all, this dress has pockets!
Trekkie North Short
If you like to hike, run, walk, etc, these shorts are designed specifically for you. They are made with light-weight, stretchy material for "extra mobility" and a ton of pockets so you can conveniently carry your things with you. This pair of shorts is available in 5 fun colors.
Seasoft Pant
This pair of pants is great for "life on and off the mat." You could wear them to the gym or to the office, if you dress them up right. These straight leg pants are made with smooth, breathable fabric.
Salutation Jacket
If you like to cover up heading in and out of the gym, you need this jacket. It's a fitted zip-up with thumbholes at the sleeves and quick-drying, breathable material that you could even work out in.
Momentum Seamless Polo Tank
This tank top has a preppy, polo style that is perfect for the tennis or golf girlies. It's seamless for maximum comfort, and it's available in 3 colors.
Conscious Strappy Crop Bra
This sports bra is best for low-impact workouts, and it has a really cute strappy back. The high neckline and thick straps are great if you're looking for a little more coverage with your bra. You can get it in 3 colors and with A-C or D-DD+ cups.
Retroterry V-Neck Sweatshirt Tee
This sweatshirt tee is great to toss on after your workout or even to wear with jeans on a day out. You need to get this versatile top for only $35.
Nighttime Bliss Sleep V Neck Romper
This romper is for those seeking ultimate comfort with the soft, light-weight fabric. You can wear it to bed or lounging around the house or even to run errands in a comfy outfit.
Retreat Linen Wide Leg Pant
Here's an alternative if you're tired of wearing denim, especially during the summer. Linen is always a good move in hot weather because it's breathable and comfy. These pants have a drawstring waist and pockets.
Levitate Dress
Keep your look simple yet stylish with this white exercise dress. It's designed with light-weight, breathable material for "medium to high-impact workouts."
Elation Lasercut Tight
If you're a frequent gym-goer, you can never have enough leggings. This pair is offered in a really pretty "dusk violet" with a supportive waistband and a cutout pattern along the legs for style and breathability.
Soho Skort
Switch up your workout look with this navy blue skort that's $20 off. It's a mid-thigh skirt with a thick waistband and plenty of pockets. It's perfect for outside activities like hiking, and the liner shorts give you extra confidence to move around how you want.
