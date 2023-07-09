The Terrifying True Story of the Last Call Killer

Watch : True Crime We Binged in 2022

For gay New Yorkers in 1991, there were still plenty of reasons to not put much faith in law enforcement.

Just 22 years after clashes with police outside the Stonewall Inn in Greenwich Village opened a promising new front in the ongoing fight for LGBTQ+ rights, AIDS was decimating the queer community and hate crimes were on the rise, in no small part due to the tragically widespread misperception of the virus as a gay disease and lack of understanding about how it was transmitted.

And in another nightmarish turn of events, someone was using NYC's vibrant gay nightlife scene as a hunting ground.

Last Call: When a Killer Stalked Queer New York, a four-part HBO series premiering July 9, delves into the grisly murders and a not-so-distant past when blatant homophobia was still the norm and queer bars, as one activist puts it in the show, "were one of the few places in the community where we could come and feel safe."