Jessica Simpson Seemingly Shades Ex Nick Lachey While Weighing in On Newlyweds' TikTok Resurgence

Jessica Simpson's lips were made for talking, and she isn't holding back.

The 42-year-old recently shared her reaction to seeing a new generation on TikTok discover her and ex-husband Nick Lachey's former reality show Newlyweds, thanks to clips recirculating on TikTok. And while Jessica received a lot of scrutiny when the MTV show aired during the mid-aughts, many viewers just tuning in are now calling out the 98 Degrees frontman for being the show's actual villain.

As for how the "With You" singer feels about this shift in perception? As she told Bustle in an interview published July 6, "It's amazing what publicity can do."

The pair, who were married from 2002 to 2006, starred in two seasons of Newlyweds while they were wed. And among the clips going viral on TikTok is one of Jessica and Nick in the middle of a home renovation—and things are more than a little tense between them.