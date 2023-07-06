Florence Pugh's Completely Sheer Gown Will Inspire You to Free the Nipple

Watch : Florence Pugh Rocks "Very Short" Shorts With Cape at Oscars

Florence Pugh's latest look is sheer perfection.

The Don't Worry Darling actress made a commanding entrance at Valentino's haute couture show during Paris Fashion Week on July 5.

While previewing the fall/winter 2023/2024 collection, Florence freed the nipple in a completely see-through halter gown. Her lavender design featured a plunging neckline, a flowy silhouette with ruffled sleeves and a giant black bow wrapped in the back. She styled the risqué look with black chunky platform heels and a coordinating handbag.

As for the 27-year-old's glam, it was equally as bold as her fashion. Florence, who revealed her buzzcut at the 2023 Met Gala in May, debuted yet another hair transformation: vibrant pink, close-cropped hair.

"[Pierpaolo Piccioli] i'm always so inspired," Florence captioned her Instagram, alongside behind-the-scene photos of the fashion show. "So grateful that we got to see the art that you and your creators and makers worked and continue to work so hard on."

She added, "Well done to all who graced those steps, unbelievably beautiful show."