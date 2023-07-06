Florence Pugh's Completely Sheer Gown Will Inspire You to Free the Nipple

Florence Pugh's latest look is sheer perfection.
The Don't Worry Darling actress made a commanding entrance at Valentino's haute couture show during Paris Fashion Week on July 5.
While previewing the fall/winter 2023/2024 collection, Florence freed the nipple in a completely see-through halter gown. Her lavender design featured a plunging neckline, a flowy silhouette with ruffled sleeves and a giant black bow wrapped in the back. She styled the risqué look with black chunky platform heels and a coordinating handbag.
As for the 27-year-old's glam, it was equally as bold as her fashion. Florence, who revealed her buzzcut at the 2023 Met Gala in May, debuted yet another hair transformation: vibrant pink, close-cropped hair.
"[Pierpaolo Piccioli] i'm always so inspired," Florence captioned her Instagram, alongside behind-the-scene photos of the fashion show. "So grateful that we got to see the art that you and your creators and makers worked and continue to work so hard on."
She added, "Well done to all who graced those steps, unbelievably beautiful show."
Of course, this isn't the first time the Midsommer star has pushed the boundaries with her attire.
In fact, it was around this time last year that she donned a nipple-baring look—a bright pink tulle gown to be exact—for Valentino's fashion show in Rome, Italy.
However, not everyone was a fan of her style choices. But in true Florence fashion, she wasn't afraid to call out the critics.
"Listen, I knew when I wore that incredible Valentino dress that there was no way there wouldn't be a commentary on it," she wrote on Instagram in July 2022. "Whether it be negative or positive, we all knew what we were doing."
While the Oscar nominee said she expected her outfit to ruffle feathers, she didn't think she'd receive such cruel comments.
"What's been interesting to watch and witness is just how easy it is for men to totally destroy a woman's body, publicly, proudly, for everyone to see," Florence continued. "It isn't the first time and certainly won't be the last time a woman will hear what's wrong with her body by a crowd of strangers, what's worrying is just how vulgar some of you men can be."
Before signing off, the Little Women star reminded her fans that it's never acceptable to comment on someone's looks.
"Grow up," she added. "Respect people. Respect bodies. Respect all women. Respect humans. Life will get a whole lot easier, I promise."