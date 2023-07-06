OceanGate Suspends All Explorations 2 Weeks After Titanic Submersible implosion

Watch : Eerie Connection Between Titanic Sub & Titanic Disaster Revealed

OceanGate's expeditions will not go on. For now, at least.

Two weeks after its Titan submersible imploded on a voyage to the Titanic wreckage, killing all five passengers on board, the company noted on its website July 6 that all exploration and commercial operations have been suspended.

On June 18, the 22-foot sub went missing nearly two hours after its descent off the coast of Newfoundland, causing a massive search—and a story that gripped the world's attention.

On board was the company's CEO Stockton Rush as well as British billionaire Hamish Harding, diver and Titanic expert Paul-Henri Nargeolet, Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his 19-year-old son Suleman Dawood.

Shortly after the 96-hour deadline for available oxygen supply passed on June 22, OceanGate confirmed the entire crew had died.

"These men were true explorers who shared a distinct spirit of adventure, and a deep passion for exploring and protecting the world's oceans," the company said in a statement. "Our hearts are with these five souls and every member of their families during this tragic time. We grieve the loss of life and joy they brought to everyone they knew."