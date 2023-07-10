Below Deck Sailing Yacht's Love Triangle Comes to a Dramatic End in Tear-Filled Reunion Preview

Watch : Daisy Kelliher Teases Below Deck Romance With Colin on Season 4

The Below Deck Sailing Yacht reunion will be anything but smooth sailing.

In E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the Bravo series' season four reunion on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, the messy love triangle between Daisy Kelliher, Gary King and Colin MacRae comes to a dramatic head as the trio of boat mates try to make sense of their feelings for each other.

According to Gary, Daisy seemingly pursued him despite hooking up with Colin as he claims, "It was strange because he would come and climb into my bed every night and try to have sex with me."

And while Daisy and Gary have a complicated history of flirting that started long before her romance with Colin this season, it appears that Colin has officially moved on from her following filming.

"This is why the relationship turned toxic," he declares in the preview. "You can't reason with this woman."

Colin's harsh statement causes Daisy to start sobbing and walk off camera, shocking the rest of the cast and host Andy Cohen.