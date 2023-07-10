Below Deck Sailing Yacht's Love Triangle Comes to a Dramatic End in Tear-Filled Reunion Preview

The Below Deck Sailing Yacht reunion will be anything but smooth sailing.
In E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the Bravo series' season four reunion on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, the messy love triangle between Daisy Kelliher, Gary King and Colin MacRae comes to a dramatic head as the trio of boat mates try to make sense of their feelings for each other.
According to Gary, Daisy seemingly pursued him despite hooking up with Colin as he claims, "It was strange because he would come and climb into my bed every night and try to have sex with me."
And while Daisy and Gary have a complicated history of flirting that started long before her romance with Colin this season, it appears that Colin has officially moved on from her following filming.
"This is why the relationship turned toxic," he declares in the preview. "You can't reason with this woman."
Colin's harsh statement causes Daisy to start sobbing and walk off camera, shocking the rest of the cast and host Andy Cohen.
Unfortunately, fans will have to wait until the two-part reunion to find out if Daisy is still romantically involved with either Gary or Colin today.
Daisy and Colin first took their relationship from business to pleasure on BDSY's May 29 episode when they shared a passionate kiss.
The chief stew and chief engineer's budding romance only caused problems for her ongoing flirtationship with Gary, with the situation causing the deck lead to reveal during the June 12 episode that he and Daisy had sex twice after last season, further complicating the love triangle.
As for where everyone stands heading into the July 10 season finale? Well, Gary and Daisy shared a kiss on the June 26 episode with him even trying to woo her away from Colin.
"When you're with me, it feels like time slows down," Gary told Daisy. "How amazing is that? I think that's one of the most romantic things I might have ever said to you."
As for Colin's reaction to learning about his boat mates' PDA? "What the f--k?" he said in a confessional. "Gary is a desperate man. His ego feels attacked if he doesn't have female attention. And now that I'm in the thick of it, it's a bit of a sh--ty situation to be in."
The Below Deck Sailing Yacht season finale airs Monday, July 10, starting at 8 p.m. on Bravo. The reunion kicks off Monday, July 17, at 9:08 p.m. followed by part two on Tuesday, July 18, at 8 p.m.
