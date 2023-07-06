Teen Mom’s Kailyn Lowry Confirms She Privately Welcomed Baby No. 5

Watch : "Teen Mom" Star Kailyn Lowry Gives Birth to Baby No. 4

Kailyn Lowry just announced a major new addition to her family.

The Teen Mom alum seemingly shared that she welcomed her fifth child on her podcast while opening up to Aurora Culpo about how she discovered The Culpo Sisters.

"I first came across your show in the hospital having one of my kids," Kail told Aurora during the July 4 episode of Baby Mamas No Drama. "The first episode that I saw was, I believe, you told your parents that you were, maybe, separating or divorcing and then one of your sisters was going to watch your kids."

While she didn't say exactly when she welcomed her new addition, the episode of the TLC reality series—which follows Aurora as well as sisters Olivia and Sophia—Kail is likely referring to first aired in late December.

Kail, who was most recently linked to Elijah Scott is also mom to four kids: Isaac, 13 (with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera), Lincoln, 9, (with ex-husband Javi Marroquin), and Lux, 5, and Creed, 2 (with ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez).