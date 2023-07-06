Teen Mom’s Kailyn Lowry Confirms She Privately Welcomed Baby No. 5

Teen Mom alum Kailyn Lowry coyly revealed she welcomed her fifth baby during an interview with Aurora Culpo about her Culpo Sisters reality show.

Watch: "Teen Mom" Star Kailyn Lowry Gives Birth to Baby No. 4

Kailyn Lowry just announced a major new addition to her family.

The Teen Mom alum seemingly shared that she welcomed her fifth child on her podcast while opening up to Aurora Culpo about how she discovered The Culpo Sisters.

"I first came across your show in the hospital having one of my kids," Kail told Aurora during the July 4 episode of Baby Mamas No Drama. "The first episode that I saw was, I believe, you told your parents that you were, maybe, separating or divorcing and then one of your sisters was going to watch your kids."

While she didn't say exactly when she welcomed her new addition, the episode of the TLC reality series—which follows Aurora as well as sisters Olivia and Sophia—Kail is likely referring to first aired in late December. 

Kail, who was most recently linked to Elijah Scott is also mom to four kids: Isaac, 13 (with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera), Lincoln, 9, (with ex-husband Javi Marroquin), and Lux, 5, and Creed, 2 (with ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez).

And since welcoming Creed in 2020, Kail has been open about sharing how she feels about possibly expanding her family even further.

"I don't have any intentions any time soon to have more children," the 31-year-old told Us Weekly in 2021, "but I'm going through IVF and egg retrievals so that I can potentially have the chance in the future, if that's what I want."

And although she kept her most recent pregnancy private, earlier this year she paid tribute to her eldest—with whom she was expecting when she appeared on 16 and Pregnant in 2010—on Instagram as he reached his major birthday milestone.

"We have literally grown up together, but in some ways he's even more grown than I am," the Pride Over Pity author captioned her Jan. 18 post. "Thoughtful, brilliant, funny and at times a smartass are a few words I would use to describe Isaac. I think what really inspires me about him is the way he challenges social norms."

Kail went on to share her wishes for her son in the upcoming year.

"Isaac, I hope this year is full of happiness and adventure for you. I hope you accomplish every goal you set," she continued. "I hope you learn new things and you're able to be present. I love you with my whole heart! Happy birthday!"

Look back on her sweetest moments with her kids below...

First Day of School

"First day back for all the kids," Kailyn Lowry wrote in 2019. "4th, kindergarten & preschool!"

Major Milestones

"We made it through the chaos of @theluxrussell's first art show & @thelincmarshall's last!" Lowry wrote back in 2019. "So many cute projects & a sign that we've hit yet another milestone. Next stop for Lincoln, KINDERGARTEN! One day, all the kids will focus & smile for a photo."

A Super Family

Isaac, Lincoln and even Lux channeled their inner superheroes for Halloween 2018.

Lots of Smiles

"Art show with my babies!!" Lowry captioned the 2018 photo.

Kisses for Mom

Isaac gave his mom a sweet smooch on the cheek in this 2018 snap.

Vacation Time

The proud mom and her kiddos enjoyed a trip to Jamaica in 2018.

Soccer Stars

"This is what our Saturdays look like," the Teen Mom celeb captioned the 2017 pic.

Trick-or-Treat

The kids went all out for Halloween 2017. Nice costumes, guys!

Fun on the Farm

The mom and her trio enjoyed some fall festivities in 2017.

Brotherly Love

The MTV star gave birth to her third child in 2017.

