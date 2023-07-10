Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson's Steamiest Pics Are Irresistible

Jessica Simpson, who turned 43 on July 10, and her husband of nine years Eric Johnson have never shied away from packing on the PDA.

Her boots may be made for walkin', but Jessica Simpson's lips were definitely made for kissing her husband Eric Johnson.

The fashion mogul, who turned 43 on July 10, and the former NFL player recently celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary, but the couple's penchant for PDA proves they are still as in love as newlyweds.

Jessica and Eric—who are parents to Maxwell Drew, 11, Ace Knute, 10, and Birdie Mae, 4—have never been shy about showing their affection, with the Open Book author often sharing sizzling snaps of the couple kissing on Instagram. And who can forget when Jessica and Eric, 44, posed for a sexy Fifty Shades of Grey-inspired photoshoot to celebrate Valentine's Day in 2015? "I'm so in love with you #FIFTYSHADESOFJOHNSON," Jessica wrote along with the sultry images. 

Eight years later, the pair is just as tied together, with Jessica giving her followers a glimpse into her romantic getaway with her "lover" this past March. Yeah, we think that she's definitely in love with him.

Look back on all of Jessica and Eric's steamiest photos that might just take your breath away:

Instagram
Getting Cheeky

As Jessica captioned this sizzling snap, "Stole my lover and friends for the weekend."

Instagram
Bedtime Kisses

Sweet dreams! The couple shares a smooch from their sheets.

Instagram
Polaroid Perfection

Jessica and Eric kiss for an old-school photo.

Instagram
Locking Lips

The athlete and The Dukes of Hazzard actress pucker up for a pic.

Instagram
Smooching Selfie

Jessica snaps a selfie while sharing a sweet kiss with her hubby.

Instagram
Smile for the Camera

Jessica and Eric give the camera a sultry stare in this snap.

Instagram
Touching Tongues

The pair has no qualms with showing off some major PDA.

Instagram
Fun in the Sun

The "With You" artist poses with her back to the camera as she cuddles up to her hubby.

