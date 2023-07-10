Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson's Steamiest Pics Are Irresistible

Watch : Inside Jessica Simpson's PDA-Filled Weekend With Husband Eric Johnson

Her boots may be made for walkin', but Jessica Simpson's lips were definitely made for kissing her husband Eric Johnson.

The fashion mogul, who turned 43 on July 10, and the former NFL player recently celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary, but the couple's penchant for PDA proves they are still as in love as newlyweds.

Jessica and Eric—who are parents to Maxwell Drew, 11, Ace Knute, 10, and Birdie Mae, 4—have never been shy about showing their affection, with the Open Book author often sharing sizzling snaps of the couple kissing on Instagram. And who can forget when Jessica and Eric, 44, posed for a sexy Fifty Shades of Grey-inspired photoshoot to celebrate Valentine's Day in 2015? "I'm so in love with you #FIFTYSHADESOFJOHNSON," Jessica wrote along with the sultry images.

Eight years later, the pair is just as tied together, with Jessica giving her followers a glimpse into her romantic getaway with her "lover" this past March. Yeah, we think that she's definitely in love with him.