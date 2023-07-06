Amanda Kloots' Tribute to Nick Cordero On His Death Anniversary Will Bring You to Tears

Watch : How Amanda Kloots Is Celebrating Late Husband Nick Cordero

Amanda Kloots is honoring Nick Cordero in a special way.

On the third anniversary of her husband's passing July 5, The Talk co-host asked friends and family to share "something they loved most about him," which she then posted along with a moving message about her grief.

"Though he's not with us anymore I feel, and I know other people that knew him feel, that his spirit lives on in the biggest way," she wrote alongside a video montage of images of Nick. "He made such an impact on everyone he met, especially those he loved."

The late Broadway star's impact is clearly still felt to this day, especially after reading the responses shared from anonymous friends and family.

"He made you feel like you were the only person in the room," read one response, while another said, "He had the heart of a giant" A third wrote, " Being in his presence inspired you to want to dig deeper to be a better person, friend and artist."

Amanda then continued in her own words, noting that a friend recently reminded her that three years isn't a lot of time and to allow herself grace as she moves through her grief.