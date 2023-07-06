Amanda Kloots' Tribute to Nick Cordero On His Death Anniversary Will Bring You to Tears

Amanda Kloots is honoring Nick Cordero in a special way.
On the third anniversary of her husband's passing July 5, The Talk co-host asked friends and family to share "something they loved most about him," which she then posted along with a moving message about her grief.
"Though he's not with us anymore I feel, and I know other people that knew him feel, that his spirit lives on in the biggest way," she wrote alongside a video montage of images of Nick. "He made such an impact on everyone he met, especially those he loved."
The late Broadway star's impact is clearly still felt to this day, especially after reading the responses shared from anonymous friends and family.
"He made you feel like you were the only person in the room," read one response, while another said, "He had the heart of a giant" A third wrote, " Being in his presence inspired you to want to dig deeper to be a better person, friend and artist."
Amanda then continued in her own words, noting that a friend recently reminded her that three years isn't a lot of time and to allow herself grace as she moves through her grief.
"I miss Nick more than anything in the entire world," she added. "What I loved most is how he made me feel safe in his arms, and always loved. That's a very special thing to give to someone. He was a special man with the biggest heart."
Alongside a red heart emoji, the mom of 3-year-old Elvis finished her post with, "I love you honey. Always,"
In 2020, after spending nearly four months in the hospital, Nick passed away at 41 from complications due to Covid-19. Today, Amanda vividly remembers dropping her husband off at the hospital, not knowing it would a day that forever changed their lives.
"March 30, 2020 is a day that is engrained in my brain forever as it's the last day I had with my husband," she wrote earlier this year. "There are days in my life I wish I could go back in time to and this is one of them. If I could, I'd give him the biggest kiss. If I could, I'd hold him in a never ending hug and If I could, I'd tell him 'I love you' one million times."
Now, Amanda lives her life differently, being sure to appreciate every moment with loved ones.
"I was so foolish that day, so naive thinking I'd pick him up in two hours," she shared. "I've learned to say different goodbyes. I've learned to always tell people you love them. I've learned that life is fragile and we are not invincible. Live and love to the fullest."