Get This $188 Coach Bag for Just $89 and Step up Your Accessories Game

The Coach Nolita 19 is 53% off and it's the perfect bag for summer concerts, date nights, errands, and everything else.

By Marenah Dobin Jul 06, 2023
Coach Deal

Accessories really make an outfit come together, right? If you're someone who appreciates a great handbag and a great sale, there's a flash deal you'll love.

Hurry up and shop because the Coach Nolita 19 bag is just $89. Typically, it would cost you $188. This shoulder bag has the signature Coach logo print and it's available in three colors. It has credit card slots and an internal pocket to help you stay organized. This is the perfect size for your must-have essentials at a price that is just too good to pass up. Don't miss out on this 53% discount.

Coach Nolita 19 In Signature Canvas

Get one of these cute shoulder bags in one of three signature logo prints. It has two credit card slots and an interior pocket.

$188
$89
Coach Outlet

If you need a little more convincing before you shop, check out these rave reviews. 

Coach Nolita 19 Reviews

A shopper declared, "Perfect mini bag. This bag holds so much more than I expect. It can hold my phone, small wallet, hair clip, lip products, and a mini sunscreen. It goes very well with many outfits which is something I look for in every bag."

Another shared, "Went to a concert bought this bag. So simple and comfortable. Id's, phone and sanitizer.Simple and small."

Someone reviewed, "My Coach is perfect. I will definitely rock the ballads with my beautiful piece. Satisfaction is what defines me with this beautiful bag of mine."

"I made this purchase several months ago so happy I did its just the right size to fit my phone credit cards identification and key lipgloss. Not heavy on my shoulders or heavy to carry," a reviewer wrote.

