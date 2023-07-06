Get This $188 Coach Bag for Just $89 and Step up Your Accessories Game

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Accessories really make an outfit come together, right? If you're someone who appreciates a great handbag and a great sale, there's a flash deal you'll love.
Hurry up and shop because the Coach Nolita 19 bag is just $89. Typically, it would cost you $188. This shoulder bag has the signature Coach logo print and it's available in three colors. It has credit card slots and an internal pocket to help you stay organized. This is the perfect size for your must-have essentials at a price that is just too good to pass up. Don't miss out on this 53% discount.
Coach Nolita 19 In Signature Canvas
Get one of these cute shoulder bags in one of three signature logo prints. It has two credit card slots and an interior pocket.
If you need a little more convincing before you shop, check out these rave reviews.
Coach Nolita 19 Reviews
A shopper declared, "Perfect mini bag. This bag holds so much more than I expect. It can hold my phone, small wallet, hair clip, lip products, and a mini sunscreen. It goes very well with many outfits which is something I look for in every bag."
Another shared, "Went to a concert bought this bag. So simple and comfortable. Id's, phone and sanitizer.Simple and small."
Someone reviewed, "My Coach is perfect. I will definitely rock the ballads with my beautiful piece. Satisfaction is what defines me with this beautiful bag of mine."
"I made this purchase several months ago so happy I did its just the right size to fit my phone credit cards identification and key lipgloss. Not heavy on my shoulders or heavy to carry," a reviewer wrote.
