Project Runway All Stars' Johnathan Kayne Knows That Hard Work Pays Off

Project Runway All Stars is in full-swing, bringing together 14 contestants from series (and occasionally, decades) past for another shot at the title. We caught up with a few stars who have flourished since their initial turn to learn more about what they've been up to — and of course, their namesake brands.

E!: How has life changed for you since your last appearance on Project Runway?

So much has changed in my life since I last appeared on Project Runway All Stars Season 2 on Lifetime in 2012! On a personal note, I met my partner Ian (of now 9 1/2 years), and we purchased a home. Last year, I also purchased land in Nashville, TN to build a new headquarters for my business, and that project is underway.

I've also grown my brand to over 450 retail stores throughout the world and have become the go-to red carpet designer. My team has grown from three employees to eleven and needs to add more, but is limited on space until we move into our new headquarters.

